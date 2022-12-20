Nano-fertilizer to bring revolution, production being ramped up: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that fertiliser sector will be revolutionised by India's nano fertiliser technology and more research is being conducted to expand its scope.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said private sector will also be involved in production of nano urea.

He said nanotechnology can be used for other fertilizers too.

"Nano DAP (Diammonium phosphate) is on the stage of inspection. The required parameters are being studied," he said.





The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving crop yield.



Nano urea is being seen as a landmark innovation in the field of agriculture and is regarded as environment friendly. .

"In coming days, I believe DAP will also come, Nano Zinc will also come, Nano Sulphur will also come and there will be a big revolution in the fertilizer sector in India and across the world," the minister said. (ANI)

