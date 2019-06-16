Narayana Academy is clear leader in JEE (Advanced) rankings

New Delhi [India] June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, declared the results of JEE (Advanced) 2019 in which Narayana Academy has emerged as a clear leader in the country securing top 4 ranks in the top 10 (4, 5, 8 and 9 ranks). In top 100 ranks, Narayana Academy secured 24 ranks, thus establishing its position as India's premier coaching institute.

"The Group has once again repeated its outstanding performance in the 2019 exams in which as many as 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Advanced) of which a total of 38,705 cleared it. Our system of learning makes Narayana Academy students get motivated and continuously strive for better results.

"Our weekly tests (common practice tests) make our students perfect as weak areas are identified and immediate solutions are suggested for improvement. Similarly, part tests, cumulative tests, and grand tests are conducted according to the timelines and students' performance is evaluated. The suggestions once implemented make students perfect", said Dr K Gopal, Vice-Chairman of Narayana Group.

Anurag Mishra, Director of Narayana Academy, Punjabi Bagh Branch said: "Narayana students do not find any difficulty in facing the JEE Mains or Advanced as similar tests are conducted at Narayana Academy throughout the year."

"We are very happy about JEE Advanced results. One of our students Dhruv Kumar Gupta, who joined the foundation course when he was in Class 7th, secured All India Rank 9, and more than 60 students from Punjabi Bagh branch have qualified in the JEE (Advanced)", he added.

"We at Narayana Academy adapt to changing situations and methodologies by innovating ourselves. Our focus is microanalysis of each student's performance," said Mishra.

Dhruv Gupta attributes his success to his faculty and parents, in particular, his mentor Anurag Mishra, who has been his guiding force for the past six years.

This year the examination was conducted online and Narayana Academy has familiarised the examination process to its students across the country in planning, weekly revisions, cumulative, grand and semi-grand in-house mock tests. , which is why its students have done exceptionally well this year as well.

Narayana Group began operations in North India in 2004 and since the past 15 years, it has made a huge impact among the aspiring engineering graduates.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

