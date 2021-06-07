Narayana Health and GiveIndia roll out free COVID-19 vaccination drive for migrant labourers and the underserved

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Narayana Health, India's leading healthcare chain, in association with GiveIndia, India's most trusted online giving platform, announced a 'Free COVID-19 Vaccination Drive' across Bengaluru today.

The initiative will start by inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and underserved sections of the society across the country. The programme was flagged off by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health and GiveIndia CEO and Founder 2.0 Atul Satija.

In phase 1, the inoculation drive will be hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, Masjid E Ateeq School, 1st Main Road Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys School, Attibele covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of #GetOneGiveOne vaccination drive. The goal of this initiative is to ensure free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens. Through #GetOneGiveOne, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for every employee they get vaccinated through Narayana Health.

"Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against COVID-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods. When you get your vaccine, please think about donating another vaccine to GiveIndia's #GetOneGiveOne campaign. GiveIndia will work with Narayana Health to bring free vaccines to the doorstep of those in need - like young daily wagers who cannot afford to wait for their turn. Together, we can fight COVID-19 and make our country safe," said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health, talking about the initiative.

"With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner. We are confident that with Narayana Health as our partner, we will be able to achieve greater coverage across both urban and rural areas and protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic," said Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0, GiveIndia, speaking on the #GetOneGiveOne campaign.



YouTube Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lfVT7cJFBw

All donations made to GiveIndia towards the extra dose for underprivileged counterparts will be eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G.

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count.

The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

For more details, please visit www.narayanahealth.org.

GiveIndia is India's most trusted giving platform. It exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Its suite of products and solutions enables all givers - individuals and organisations - to donate conveniently to any cause directly on the platform, at their workplace, or through one of GiveIndia's partners. Its community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified non-profits, impacting 10M+ lives across India.

