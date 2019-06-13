Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation signed an MoU with Global accelerator THE GAIN and South Korean Start-up Pixel Display
Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation signed an MoU with Global accelerator THE GAIN and South Korean Start-up Pixel Display

Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation to extend its support to healthcare technology start-ups

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:45 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with THE GAIN, a Global accelerator and Pixel Display, a start-up company based out of South Korea.
The partnership will witness Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation providing guidance and offering a conducive environment for healthcare technology start-ups to validate their innovations.
"We at Narayana Health and MSMF believe that apart from compassion, technological innovations and interventions are crucial to converting today's expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. This initiative is an extension of this deep-rooted understanding. The initiative will see us extending our medical knowledge and guiding South Korean startups selected by THE GAIN. We will also be giving them access to our facilities at Narayana Nethralaya eye hospital at the Narayana Health City to thereby helping them to market validate their products", Dr Paul Salins, Senior Vice President, Narayana Health and Managing Director, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation.
"Going forward we intend to expand our associations. We are looking at exploring a partnership with more accelerators as well as startups from India and abroad," added Dr Paul Salins.
"The MoU will not only help in establishing a global IP bridge but also in enabling business exchange between start-ups in India and Korea. The initiative will mutually benefit Korean as well as Indian startups as it offers them exposure to global innovations and go-to-market strategies for India", said Poornima Shenoy, CEO - The GAIN.
As part of the partnership Pixel Display will undergo rigorous product and market validation at the Narayana Health City. Pixel Display is an innovative company from South Korea that develops AI based mobile paediatric ophthalmological examination solution. It brings an innovative technology called 'KIZOPTER'. This technology helps in accurate and rapid eye examination in children without any additional hardware other than the mobile.
"I am extremely delighted at the opportunity. I am confident the association will not just help in evaluating the market possibilities of my product, it will also aid in improvising and making the product better. Early ophthalmologic examination before the age of 4 can cure 95% of pediatric eye diseases, but there are many cases and difficulties that children cannot get eye tested in ophthalmic clinics because younger children have hard times of cooperating with eye devices and doctors", said Taehyeon Kwon - CEO Pixel Display.
With this initiative, the jointly established platform between Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation becomes one of the few hospital chains in the country to have extended its expertise to support the start-up eco-system.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:09 IST

Yes Bank, IndusInd stocks tumble after UBS slashes price target

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Yes Bank shares dropped over 11 per cent IndusInd Bank by nearly 8 per cent on Thursday afternoon after Swiss multinational brokerage house UBS slashed price target sharply by 47 per cent and 18 per cent respectively citing weak earnings going ahead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Adani Australia on Thursday received its final environmental approval needed to begin work on its Carmichael mine in Central Queensland.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 IST

'Lakshya' students excel in MHT-CET (2019)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The State Common Entrance Test Cell (Maharashtra State) has declared the results for MHT-CET examinations today. A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT-CET conducted in May 2019. A total of 3,92,354 students appeared in this

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 IST

Reliance Capital to sell 2.86 pc stake in Reliance Nippon Life...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has said its promoter Reliance Capital plans to sell 2.86 per cent stake in the company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:51 IST

NSE to remove Jet Airways from daily trading by month-end

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Shares of grounded airline Jet Airways will be removed from daily trading of futures and options at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from effective June 28.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:49 IST

Dalmia Cement releases a heart-warming campaign this Father's...

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, India's leading cement manufacturer since 1939 today released an emotionally captivating social media campaign #GharEkSandook.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:21 IST

Equities slip in early session, Jet Airways plunges 15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Stocks traded with a negative bias during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues and oil prices hovering at a five-month low.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:14 IST

Get bridge money for your dream home with Bajaj Finserv's Flexi...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your own house is a major financial decision and one of the most important milestones of your life.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Mars Rover MIT Excel at World Meet in US

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mars Rover Manipal, the student rover design team from Manipal Institute of Technology blazed a glorious trail at the 13thedition of University Rover Challenge held in Utah in the US from May 30 to June 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:38 IST

Salesforce research: state of connected customer redefines...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released the third edition of its State of the Connected Customer report capturing insights from over 8,000 consumers and business buyers worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:38 IST

Retail inflation in May at 3.05 pc, industrial production gains

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The retail inflation in May rose to 3.05 per cent as compared to 2.99 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:18 IST

Edelweiss, Bank of Baroda to co-lend to SMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): ECL Finance, the flagship non-banking financial company of Edelweiss Group, and Bank of Baroda, India's second largest public sector bank, on Wednesday, signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending opportunities.

Read More
iocl