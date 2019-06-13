Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation to extend its support to healthcare technology start-ups

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with THE GAIN, a Global accelerator and Pixel Display, a start-up company based out of South Korea.

The partnership will witness Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation providing guidance and offering a conducive environment for healthcare technology start-ups to validate their innovations.

"We at Narayana Health and MSMF believe that apart from compassion, technological innovations and interventions are crucial to converting today's expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. This initiative is an extension of this deep-rooted understanding. The initiative will see us extending our medical knowledge and guiding South Korean startups selected by THE GAIN. We will also be giving them access to our facilities at Narayana Nethralaya eye hospital at the Narayana Health City to thereby helping them to market validate their products", Dr Paul Salins, Senior Vice President, Narayana Health and Managing Director, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation.

"Going forward we intend to expand our associations. We are looking at exploring a partnership with more accelerators as well as startups from India and abroad," added Dr Paul Salins.

"The MoU will not only help in establishing a global IP bridge but also in enabling business exchange between start-ups in India and Korea. The initiative will mutually benefit Korean as well as Indian startups as it offers them exposure to global innovations and go-to-market strategies for India", said Poornima Shenoy, CEO - The GAIN.

As part of the partnership Pixel Display will undergo rigorous product and market validation at the Narayana Health City. Pixel Display is an innovative company from South Korea that develops AI based mobile paediatric ophthalmological examination solution. It brings an innovative technology called 'KIZOPTER'. This technology helps in accurate and rapid eye examination in children without any additional hardware other than the mobile.

"I am extremely delighted at the opportunity. I am confident the association will not just help in evaluating the market possibilities of my product, it will also aid in improvising and making the product better. Early ophthalmologic examination before the age of 4 can cure 95% of pediatric eye diseases, but there are many cases and difficulties that children cannot get eye tested in ophthalmic clinics because younger children have hard times of cooperating with eye devices and doctors", said Taehyeon Kwon - CEO Pixel Display.

With this initiative, the jointly established platform between Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation becomes one of the few hospital chains in the country to have extended its expertise to support the start-up eco-system.

