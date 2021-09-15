Narayana Murthy addresses graduating students at BML Munjal University's 6th Convocation for the Class of 2021

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, organized its 6th convocation virtually on Saturday - 11th September, 2021 where 397 students were conferred their degrees on successful completion of B.Tech, B.Com (Hons.), BBA & MBA and Ph.D programmes.

N R Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited, was the Chief Guest for the convocation ceremony that was presided over by Sunil Kant Munjal, the Chancellor, BMU.

This is the second consecutive year of an e-convocation being held by the university. The graduating students joined an event that was streamed in a 3D virtual environment and celebrated the milestone in their educational journey from cities across India. The first Ph.D student of the University graduated in 2021, and was conferred his degree at the Convocation.

The welcome address was delivered by Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj K Arora, where he announced some of the key achievements of the university in the last year. He talked about the School of Management being ranked 41st in NIRF 2021, and covered how the university is being prepared for the adoption of National Education Policy.

As the university has a strong focus on entrepreneurial mindsets, he shared that BatX Energies, one of the startups mentored at BMU, has entered the revenue stage, after receiving funding from angel investors.



Addressing the students virtually, Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited, said, "This graduation day is the day of triumph and glory. The university has been a citadel of learning named after Late Munjal Sahab, from whom I learnt so much over the years. On this eventful day, it is worthwhile to consider how you can use your education to create an impact on society. One of the most important challenges in one's life is to win the battle of your mind and to move on from a regressive mindset to a progressive one. It's also necessary to stay honest and true to your profession and act fearlessly. Learn to stay humble in your moments of glory. Conveying all my best wishes to the students and I'm confident that this university will work towards building an economically strong, happy, fair and harmonious India."

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU, addressed the students and faculty at the ceremony, "We're beyond honoured to have Narayana Murthy with us as our Chief Guest today. We're holding this convocation in such unbelievably unique times, which have made us see the best and worst of humanity at the same time. However, even through this crisis, we can use this time as an opportunity to keep our mind open for continuous renewal of learning, unlearning and relearning. Even though you're graduating in the most challenging times in the history of the world, the raft of opportunities available to you is like never before."

BMU graduates will enter industry equipped with interdisciplinary learning, an approach in line with the recommendations of the NEP and considered important to the talent requirements of Enterprise 4.0

Named after the late Founder-Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class teaching, learning and research environment.

The University offers undergraduate and graduate programmes spanning Ph.D, MBA, BBA, BA (Hons.) in Economics, B.Com (Hons.) and B.Tech degrees as well as integrated programmes for BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.) and BBA MBA.

