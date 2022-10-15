National Education Policy assimilates ancient with modern: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 assimilates ancient with the modern and strives to produce well-rounded citizens of the world.

Addressing the 20th Convocation ceremony of NIT Surathkal, Pradhan made a special mention of Swami Vivekananda and his guiding philosophy.

Pradhan recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Jai Anusandhan" from his last Independence Day address to the nation. The aim is to place India among developed nation by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence from British rule, he added.



The minister encouraged NIT Surathkal to create a full-fledged Sustainable Energy Department in order to make the technology institute a leading lighthouse in energy transition of the country within a decade.

Pradhan spoke about the key areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, data analytics, electronics, genome editing, 3 D Printing that are the way forward for Industry 4.0. He said that India will play a key role in future development of humanity and restore its glory as a Vishwa-Guru.

During this visit, the Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Central Research Facility (CRF) and School of Interdisciplinary Studies [CoEs] building" with a total area of 10,394 square meters and a cost of 48 crores and laid the foundation stone for "Construction of Lecture Hall Complex - Block -D" with the built-up area of 11,246 square meters and a cost of Rs 54.76 crore. (ANI)

