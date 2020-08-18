Nav Wireless betting big on the use of LiFi technology for COVID-19 treatment

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Three government-run hospitals in Gujarat have adopted the latest LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology to treat COVID-19 patients and the results have been very impressive.

Ahmedabad based LiFi technology inventor, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd has set up LiFi based communication facilities at Civil Hospital (Ahmedabad), Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER) (Surat) and Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society (GMERS) Hospital, (Vadodara).

Buoyed by the tremendous positive response from the hospital management, medical staff, and patients, the company is exploring more tie-ups other government and private hospitals in Gujarat and neighbouring states like Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The company has come forward to provide speedy, accurate, and safer light-based communication for patients and all the medical professionals in this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights:

* Ahmedabad based Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd is the only company in Asia to receive and execute commercial projects in LiFi sector for the healthcare sector

* Nav Wireless Technologies has set up LiFi based Made in India units at three government hospitals in Gujarat; exploring more tie-ups with other government and private hospitals within a state and neighbouring states like Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan

* With LiFi technology-based solutions, Doctors and Hospital staff are minimized to the risk of spreading coronavirus infection & at the same time provide a live health data monitoring system

* Patients and medical staff in isolation wards are benefited with a radiation-free communication network

"Considering the rising cases of COVID-19, the hospitals need faster and safer communications to speed up the patients' treatment and that's why the isolation wards at three government hospitals in Gujarat have been equipped with the latest LiFi technology. We have set up LiFi based units there which are completely Made in India. LiFi based Centralised Patient Monitoring System without the Internet at COVID-19 wards is helpful to safeguard doctors & the paramedical team at the hospital. We are in talks with other hospitals for installation of such systems to further speed up the treatment of COVID-19 patients," said Hardik Soni Co-Founder & CTO, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"LiFi is a mobile wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. In India, Nav Wireless is the only registered player working on LiFi technology. Also, we are the only company in Asia in the LiFi sector to receive and execute commercial LiFi projects for the healthcare sector. We have successfully installed such a LiFi technology-based communication facility for various government institutions and private premises," said Pratik Parikh, Head-Global Business Development, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd elaborating details.

"In critical care, monitoring is essential to the daily care of ICU patients, as the optimization of a patient's hemodynamic, ventilation, temperature, nutrition, and metabolism is the key to improve patients' survival. With this, all the patients and medical staff at isolation wards are able to use a radiation-free communication network without the internet data, connected to hospital instruments such as ventilators, multipara monitors and desktop pulse oxymeter, etc. Furthermore, patients can access video calling facility with the doctors without an internet facility. With LiFi technology-based solutions, Doctors and Hospital Staff are minimized to the risk of spreading coronavirus infection & at the same time provide a live health data monitoring system," said Vardhan Suthar, Head-Network Architect, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd, sharing the technical aspects of the technology.

"GMERS has adopted LiFi technology advantages to protect and live tracking of patients' data for the best treatment. Constant monitoring of the patient's health condition in hospital is either manual or wireless fidelity (WiFi)-based system. The WiFi-based system becomes slow in speed due to exponentially increased scalability. In this scenario, light fidelity (LiFi) finds the places wherever WiFi is applicable to additional features of a high-speed data network. Apart from the speed factor, LiFi is a more suitable in-hospital application for monitoring the patient's conditions without frequency interference with the human body," said Dr Vijay Shah, Executive Member of GMERS Hospital, Vadodara.

"NavTech LiFi Transceiver's network in the hospital for monitoring the patient's conditions such as temperature, pressure, heartbeat, glucose level, and respiratory conditions using respective sensors integrated with our LiFi Transceivers. NavTech LiFi Transceiver developed to increase data security, high capacity, and high speed, eco friendly, and with the patient safety," said Hardik Raval, Sr Hardware Engineer of the company.

