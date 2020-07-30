Nava Vision - The education startup that breaks away from usual education

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/Digpu): Nava Vision offers an excellent learning platform to knowledge seekers in areas of schooling education - Both academics and non-academics, teacher training, and skill development programs and teacher development program. It is certified by the Government of Karnataka and funded under the start-up scheme of the Government of India.

The company was started with three major domains Abacus, Vedic Mathematics, and Quick Maths. At present, it is dealing with 12 major domains of non-academic subjects -Abacus, Vedic Mathematics, Quick Mathematics, Math Club, English club, Science Club, E & E Club, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Unplug Coding and Coding Using Python Language.

Cyber Literacy was one of the focus aspects of Nava Vision. It launched Cyber Literacy to teach the kids about online safety habits to make them take a smart digital decision and to secure data. This module of learning involved 12 experiments that demonstrate practically various types of hacking using cyber kit.

Venkatesh S Bijapur, the founder, and CEO of Nava Vision envisioned starting an education venture in Bengaluru. This led to the inception of the company in 2015 along with Srideepa Adapa and Bharti Trivedi.

Venkatesh had a strong ideology based on the theory of Twelve Multiple Intelligences that any child can conquer the world. He was also nominated for India 5000 Best MSME Award 2018 for his dedication and hard work in building Nava Vision.

There is another unique program namely Unplug Coding which teaches the child the logic of programming without using a computer. Nava Vision's School Education Program has been exclusively designed for students between the age group from 4 plus to 15 years (LKG to 10th standard). Its programs are conducted in schools, BEd colleges, teachers' training, and franchise centres.

Nava Vision conducts all these programs with well-designed workbooks, worksheets, manuals, and booklets with QR codes and kits with all materials.

Science Club and E & E Club include 16 experiments and two group activities at each level. Many of the textbooks contain copywrite content.

It has three publishers namely Notion Press from Chennai, Bluerose Publishers from Delhi, and 24/7 Publishers from Kolkata. The books are widely sold on Amazon, Flipkart and e-books are also available.

Having eventually succeeded in these non-academic domains, Nava Vision ventured into the academic segment. The company launched an in-depth analytical exercise in three non-academic subjects of Math, Science, and English.

At present, Nava Vision provides academic guidance for class I to class VII. The experts are determined in introducing new ideas of learning academic subjects that fit the academic syllabus of NCERT and CBSE to help students' practice after school hours at their own pace.

Nava Vision would like to help children further develop through a multi-level skillset program on various online platforms. The company also encourages the child by issuing participating certificates and medals through www.ziksaa.com absolutely free. They are also launching www.iabacusexam.com to test the abacus skill set of the child.

Nava Vision's Teacher Training Program is a one-year certified diploma program in Abacus (8 Levels), Vedic Mathematics (6 Levels), English (8 Levels), and Teacher development program with an emphasis on Learning Disability course.

By enrolling in this diploma program, teachers not only develop new skills throughout their three semesters but get an opportunity to sharpen their existing skills.

The learning and training are conducted through these modules- Offline, Physical Training, Pre-Recorded Video, Online Training, and workbooks or worksheets with QR code for every concept. When the QR code is scanned by a Nava vision App, a video linked to the QR code opens and explains the content.

In order to increase the efficiency of the services, Nava Vision developed a franchisee model across India. At present, they have 18 plus franchisees at Bengaluru, Mysore, and Pune.

The franchises are trained to handle and assist all their programs. For more information, visit the website http://www.navavision.com/.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

