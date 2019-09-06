Naveen Goyal, CEO, Adda52.com
Naveen Goyal, appointed as the new CEO of Adda52.com, India's largest poker site

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:21 IST

New Delhi [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Naveen Goyal, a veteran in the global gaming industry, is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adda52.com, India's largest poker site. He succeeded Mohit Agarwal in August 2019.
Naveen has about two decades of experience in the internet space and has been instrumental in founding three successful online ventures. He has done his MS in Computer Science and Mathematics from IIT, Kanpur, and MBA from the Indian School of Business.
Over the years, Naveen has acquired skills and expertise across e-commerce, travel and gaming space and has played a key role in large matrix organizations across the globe. He had successfully started and managed e-commerce startups with successful exits in India and International countries like the Philippines, Ireland, France, Costa Rica, and Canada.
With years of experience, in the internet and gaming industry, Naveen is looking forward to his journey in the world of poker. "The state of online poker market in India is robust and improving year on year and it is indeed a privilege to be associated with the pioneer of online poker in India - Adda52.com. The brand has built a very respectable ecosystem for the players and taking this ecosystem to the next level is both exciting and challenging. In the coming few years, we want to strengthen the company's position as the market leader in the online gaming industry. Our primary focus will be to be more consumer-centric, thereby, improve the gaming experience and develop new and interesting poker game formats to engage the audience. Emphasis will also be on upgrading the mobile and web payment solutions to provide a secure and dynamic user interface while promoting the game as a mainstream sport in the country", he said.
Apart from being a very dynamic and dedicated professional, Naveen loves music and plays the guitar in his free time. According to him, music gives him the power of patience and perseverance. His areas of interest include investments in internet space, e-commerce, and financial services. Having spoken at various international forums, he also likes to keep himself updated on the emerging technologies such as block-chain, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and so on.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

