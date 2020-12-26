Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 17th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, which was also the maiden online edition of India's largest and coveted business quiz, successfully concluded the national finals.

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad emerged as national champion. He won the grand prize of Rs 2, 50,000 and took home the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

In this new online format, the country was divided into 12 clusters. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals competed in 2 semi-finals. Jayakanthan Ranganathan from Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai; Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions; Hyderabad and Kapinjal Chowdhury from Bank of New York Mellon, Pune progressed to the National Finals from the 1st semi-finals. Whereas from the 2nd semi-final, Rabi Shankar Saha from Capgemini, Kolkata; Rohan Khanna from Barclays, Noida and Aniruddha Dutta from TCS, Mumbai secured their place in the National Finals.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Guest KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Ltd.

"Hats off to the winner. I must say it was a very enjoyable quiz and Naveen Kumar was brilliant, and to me, it's fascinating because, in my view, the brain is possibly the most intriguing part of a human being & possibly the least understood. But I think we're just beginning to scratch the surface on what we can do with our brains when we apply ourselves to that. Perhaps one day there will an Olympics of the mind and if there is then I must say, your quizzes will be like the sprints, probably the most-watched, the most enjoyable. The more we can explore what the brain can do, I think more knowledge; the dots connect and they make us better people," Jamal said, speaking at the occasion.



Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad clinched his win by showcasing agility in giving ingenious answers to some of the toughest questions.

"I have been participating in the Tata Crucible event every year since 2011, first as a student in the campus edition and then in the corporate edition. This year because of the constraints posed by the pandemic, I wasn't expecting the quiz to take place, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out about the new virtual avatar of the Quiz. Additionally, the event was made all the more exciting this year, as for the first time, individuals represented a company instead of a team of two. It was my good luck to win the corporate edition for a second time, amidst all the intense competition from the fellow participants," said Naveen Kumar, expressing his happiness.

Adapting to the challenges of the new normal, Tata Crucible brought in its first ever virtual format. Keeping up with the new format, the participants were in high spirits as they engaged with the competition from different parts of the nation.

Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', quizzed the participants on a host of topics testing the alacrity and creativity of the participants in a riveting national finale.

The prizes for Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz this year were supported by Tata CliQ.

For regular updates and terms and conditions, please visit www.tatacrucible.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

