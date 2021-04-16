Nayan Kambli founds new NBFC named Money 2 Me that promises to be rising player in India's gold market

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], April 16 (ANI/PNN): A man with experience of over 21 years in fundraising, debt syndication, and private equity, Nayan Kambli has decided to put his expertise into his creation by creating Money 2 Me.

Money 2 Me is a recently developed, registered non-banking financial services company that is set upon the base of an experienced CEO and other qualified management leaders. Kambli said that they are also focused on following ethical and transparent ways of functioning to ensure that customers benefit from their services and build a long-term relationship with them.

This is reflected in the rigorous risk-assessment mechanism put into place by the company. The mechanism includes regular tests, evaluators and restrictions built-in within appropriate scopes.

Kambli has said that Money 2 Me has stepped into the playing field of the Indian gold loan market with remarkable expertise and data analysis. After examining both -- data backed by years of statistical analysis and survey, and data recorded during on-field analysis -- the company has decided to create and regulate its services and processes in a way that would be most suitable to Indian customers.

Money 2 Me has declared gold loans as their main financial service. It offers this service both through the traditional, offline system and also via the digital medium. The reason for offering both sets of services is to ensure that its services can be availed by all those who want to, said Kambli.



He said that the company is aware that a tech-savvy audience is growing in India today who want seamless processes when it comes to financial services. At the same time, Money 2 Me also wants to provide efficient services to people who do not want to opt for the digital route and feel comfortable engaging traditional financial services.

Along with these, Kambli also highlighted that the company has placed immense value on overall smooth functioning. Their team is highly capable of catering adequate solutions to the different needs of the Indian customer. Their branches and systems are also state-of-the-art to ensure that their services are rendered in a hassle-free and smooth-paced way.

With detailed, tailored processes, well-maintained service branches, a vision led by a team of experts, and a set of appealing features, Kambli has expressed his vision to become a leading gold loan service company in the Indian gold market soon. Money to Me further aims to create a name for itself in the Indian gold loan market and are setting up to become one of the top 10 gold loan companies in the country.

Nayan Kambli - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nayan-kambli-78b666135

Money 2 Me - http://www.money2me.in/

