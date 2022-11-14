NBCC posts 34 pc jump in net profit

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Central public sector undertaking NBCC on Monday posted a 34 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 95.5 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, against Rs 71.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company said its revenue went up 8 per cent to Rs 2,029 crore, against Rs 1,878.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The New Delhi-headquartered company said its operating profit and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 74.1 per cent to Rs 88.4 crore in the reviewed quarter, against Rs 50.8 crore in the year-ago period.



The central public sector undertaking under the ownership of ministry of housing and urban affairs said its margin was at 4.4 per cent against 2.7 per cent a year ago.

The real estate trouble shooter stated that it had secured total business of Rs 333 crore in October as against Rs 162 crore in September.

NBCC's project management consultant (PMC) services saw a 7 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 1,821 crore, against Rs 1,706 crore logged in the year-ago period. NBCC is headquartered in the city of New Delhi, India and it has 31 regional offices across India. The projects undertaken by the company are located across India and in countries such as Iraq, Libya, Nepal, Mauritius, Turkey, Botswana, Maldives, Yemen, Oman, UAE,[7] Dubai and Africa. (ANI)

