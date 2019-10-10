Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, Fox Capital Pvt. Ltd.
Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, Fox Capital Pvt. Ltd.

NBFC Fox Capital partners with ZestMoney to strengthen credit reach

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:53 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fox Capital - A new age NBFC headquartered in Jaipur, has partnered with ZestMoney, to strengthen the credit reach to the under-serviced the population of India.
This partnership entails a committed deployment of 300 crores through the platform. Fox capital plans to expand its presence and diversify its business to meet the credit needs of underserved new to credit customer category.
Along with partnering with players dealing in retail consumer lending like ZestMoney in the consumer lending space, Fox Capital's objective is also to empower MSMEs and ensuring credit availability through an amalgamation of technology and differentiated distribution network. This partnership adds to the 12+ Lenders partnered with ZestMoney to build their consumer lending book.
Consumer lending and MSMEs represent a significant market that is often under-served. Fox Capital is looking to bridge this gap by providing people across income segments with the right credit as per their needs.
This Partnership with ZestMoney will empower Fox capital to provide instant credit to the deserving population across 2500+ Merchants using algorithms for credit assessment. With this partnership, Fox Capital aims to capture the white space in consumer finance and create an India wide distribution network.
Fox capital is also close to signing partnerships with many other payment service providers for hassle-free and instant finance to the merchants using business models such as PoS finance, supply chain finance, other short term Finance, etc.
By formalizing the lending process and offering loans as low as Rs 1000 at competitive rates through ZestMoney, Fox Capital will fulfil a significant demand-supply gap and drive India's economy on its growth path.
"The 40mn organized micro-businesses are the fastest-growing industrial segment, nourished by the aspirations of the Indian working classes. Our use of new-age mobile and digital lending systems minimize the processing cost and helps build a strong customer base," Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, Fox Capital Pvt Ltd.
"Using tools and solutions such alternate credit assessment, behavioural scoring, digital distribution models and automated workflows using AI and RPA, Fox capital is a truly digital lending platform," said Jatin Aggarwal, Head of Business Development, Fox Capital.
Managed by an experienced team of professionals from banks, Fin-tech, and leading credit organizations, Fox Capital demonstrates the best of all -sound business practices and a thorough understanding of micro-enterprises in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:56 IST

Enterslice launches new start up services platform (CA/CS/Legal)...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the start-ups and technology firms fostering in India at a rapid pace comes the demand for reliable, ultra-efficient, cost-effective service providers dealing in Risk and Assurance, Fintech, Regulatory Advisory, Virtual CFO, M&A, and related ser

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:50 IST

This World Sight Day, avail the best treatment for your eyes...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched a 2-day digital campaign promoting LifeCare Finance for eye care.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:06 IST

IOB reduces lending rates for retail segment from Nov 1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday announced a reduction in its interest rate for the retail segment (housing, vehicle, education and clean loans) as well as micro and small enterprises by 25 basis points.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:01 IST

J Mitra & Co Awarded India's greatest brand award at the Asian...

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra and Co has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Brand 2018-19, and Jatin Mahajan, the managing director of the company has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Leader 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Reviving Swadeshi movement at India Runway Week

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much awaited season 12 of IFFD's India Runway Week saw an array of established and budding designers concentrating on handloom, sustainable fashion and social cause too.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:49 IST

Russell Reynolds Survey identifies key thrust areas for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, recently conducted an in-depth survey with top manufacturing firms in India to assess the thrust areas essential for India to leapfrog to Industry Revolution 4.0.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:36 IST

India Ratings lowers its FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1 pc

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Thursday revised its forecast of India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in current financial year downward to 6.1 per cent following the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) estimating Q1 growth to be 5 per cent, much lower

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Govt sets up 12-member panel to look into GST revenue shortfall

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The government on Thursday set up a high-level committee of officers to look into Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall being faced by states and suggest measures for increasing collections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:28 IST

Sensex tumbles by 298 points, banking stocks bleed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Equity indices plummeted on Thursday as selling pressure built up throughout the trading session due to profit booking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:05 IST

IndusInd Bank Q2 profit falls by 3.4 pc q-o-q, NII up by 2.3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Higher provisions and slow net interest income growth pulled down IndusInd Bank's profit by 3.4 per cent sequentially during the July to September quarter, the private sector lender said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:16 IST

Yes Bank announces two key appointments to augment operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Private lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Anita Pai as Chief Operating Officer and Jasneet Bachal as Chief Marketing Officer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:14 IST

CyberPeace collaborates with NCERT and UNESCO for eRaksha Awards

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the world's largest competitions on cyber peace, online safety, and cyber-wellness was held from Feb 2019 to August 2019. This competition was organized by the CyberPeace Foundation in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and T

Read More
iocl