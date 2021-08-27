NCERT, Microsoft & Tech Avant-Garde team up for Hybrid Learning Education 3.0 training for Indian school teachers starting 28th August

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's NCERT, Microsoft and its global training partner Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) have joined hands to usher in Digital Transformation in Education and to empower the most important stakeholders of education - School Teachers.

The Hybrid Learning training workshop for teachers will be conducted over a period of five days from 30th August 2021 to 3rd September 2021 for one hour each day from 4 PM onwards. Click the link https://forms.office.com/r/aV09cUiesw to enroll participants at the earliest. Every school can enroll two school teachers.

Tech Avant-Garde is conducting TAG TALK - Hybrid Learning Education 3.0 webinar on Saturday, 28th August 2021, 7 PM onwards, on the L'avenir Platform. Stellar speakers from NCERT, Microsoft India (and the US) and Tech Avant-Garde include: Dr. Sridhar Srivastava (Director, NCERT) - Knowledge Age Partnerships - Digital Transformation in Education; Prof. Amarendra P. Behera (Joint Director, CIET, NCERT) - Empowering Teachers with Digital Skills; Major Harsh Kumar (Secretary, NCERT) - NEP 2020 - Making India Future Ready; R. Chandrasekar (Chairman, Litera Valley Zee School Hosur & MS Dhoni Global School Bangalore); M K Sherwani (Managing Trustee, The Blossom School Aligarh); Christina Thoresen (Director of Worldwide Education Industry Strategy at Microsoft); Sonja Delafosse (Global Education Programs Manager, Microsoft Hybrid and Blended Learning) - Improving student outcomes; Dr. Vinnie Jauhari (Director Education Advocacy, Microsoft India) - Keynote Address - Reimagining Education; Priya Anand (Head of Schools TCIS Whitefield - Bangalore); Krishank Malik (Director IT, Arya Global Group of Schools); Ali Sait (CEO, Tech Avant-Garde) and Roshini Kumar (President - Lycee Corp.) among others. For registration, please click on the link https://forms.office.com/r/4prHmKAg1T



Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, said, "We are in the process of welcoming Education 3.0, the third genre of learning. First, it was the Gurukul / Philosophical system, then came the Brick 'n' Mortar setup and now, it is Hybrid Learning. The transformation to usher in the new genre of learning is carried out by the Torchbearers of Education - establishments such as NCERT and the Thought Leaders - Knowledge workers such as Microsoft and Tech Avant-Garde. Microsoft Education and Tech Avant-Garde, as part of our outreach program, have decided to train teachers and educate schools on Hybrid Learning, to manage in these uncertain times. We are inviting heads of institutions, school management and teachers to share their views through this webinar so that principals, trustees and teachers across India can benefit."

While NCERT is responsible for implementing the new age education policy, National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to upgrade the Indian Education System, Microsoft and Tech Avant-Garde are trying to establish an education system for the knowledge Age - The Connected Learning Community.

Recently, Change Maker awards were presented to 54 School Principals in India for their selfless and sincere service to the fruition of the dream of Digitalization of Formal Education by Tech Avant-Garde, Knowledge L'avenir in association with Microsoft and Rotary Club. Each Principal articulated their school's transforming digital journey to make 'Connected Learning Community' into a palpable reality. Certain select Principals were from schools that were honored with Carte Blanche Digital School graduation at a special function held in November 2020. These schools have subscribed towards the Digital Transformation and Holistic Learning Program (DTHL) --- where the school teachers have been trained in Digital Teaching; where the school is conducting online classes daily for all grades; where teachers are MIE (Microsoft Innovator Educator) certified and where teachers have trained the participants in the Knowledge L'avenir Conclave Webinars.

The DTHL Coordinators are awarded with Digital Catalyst Certification; Knowledge L'avenir Conclave presenters are awarded with Adroit Mentor Certification; Teachers with digital skills are presented with Empowered Educator Certification; Students are presented with Connected Learner Certification and Parents are presented with Participative Parent Certification. Schools are also eligible to become Microsoft Showcase Schools. And in addition, teachers who have given presentations in Knowledge L'avenir Conclaves are trained to become MIE Trainers and in turn offer training to hundreds of other school teachers across India.

