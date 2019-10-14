Raheja Developers
Raheja Developers

NCLAT stays proceedings in Raheja Developers insolvency case, reserves order

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:22 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a relief to Delhi based Raheja Developers Ltd, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its order in the case of insolvency proceedings and ordered a stay on Publication of Notices, Claims and Constitution of Committee of Creditors.
The NCLAT has also allowed Raheja Developers to negotiate the matter directly with the home buyer to reach a settlement.
In a case filed by one of the flat owners of Raheja Sampada, Sec-92, Gurgaon, the NCLT court had earlier admitted a plea by the buyer. The customer(s) Shilpa Jain is allottee of Sampada Project, and had claimed that the possession of their apartment was to be delivered within 36 months with a grace period of 6 months in 2015.
"We had received Occupancy Certificate of the project in Nov 2016 and have handed over most of the apartments to the clients. Today over 350 families already reside in this complex since last 4 years. This particular customer however has refused to take possession and instead asked us to refund the money along with 18 per cent interest from date of purchase thereby misusing the law for personal gains. To agree to settle on such demands would mean we have to divert money from RERA accounts of genuine home buyers whose projects are under construction, which we are not agreeable to," said a developer representative.
The buyer had filed a plea stating that he had booked an apartment in Raheja's Sampada in August 2012 for Rs 86.62 lakh. The project was to be delivered in August 2015 but the builder failed to do so. The buyer further pleaded that the builder was to apply for water connections within 15 days and till then potable water through tankers was required to be supplied to the residents, which has not been the case.
Raheja in its plea said that there is no default on part of the corporate debtor. The delay was on part of the authorities as till date water and sewer line has not been provided.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

Arm enables custom instructions for Embedded CPUs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Last week at Arm® TechCon 2019, Arm CEO Simon Segars announced Arm Custom Instructions, a new feature for the Armv8-M architecture.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:22 IST

Embassy's Prodigy Fouaad Mirza wins Gold Astride his New Horse Dajara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Fouaad Mirza, Arjuna Award winner and Asian Games Silver medalist from Embassy International Riding School, secured Gold in the CCI3*S, in Strzegom, Poland yesterday astride his new horse 'Dajara'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:17 IST

QAD celebrates 40 Years of success in the ERP Software Industry

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that it is celebrating 40 years in the manufacturing ERP software industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:14 IST

Winter at Tantora Festival tickets now on Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Winter at Tantora, the international festival celebrating art, music, culture and history, set amidst the timeless landscape of AlUla, will welcome back Tuscan tenor, Andrea Bocelli, who will make his second appearance at the festival on January 31st

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:42 IST

Retail inflation rises to 3.99 pc in September due to costlier food items

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The retail inflation in September rose to 3.99 per cent due to higher prices of food items, the government data showed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:10 IST

TCS named India's overall most outstanding company in...

Singapore, Oct 14 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has been voted as the overall most outstanding company in India and the most outstanding company in India's IT services sector in Asiamoney's 2019 Asia's outstanding companies poll.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Hindustan Lever Q2 net profit up 21 pc to Rs 1,848 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday posted net profit of Rs 1,848 crore during the July to September quarter, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:24 IST

Why now is the right time to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposit investments for those looking to grow their wealth reliably this festive season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Arm and Silicon Partners collaborate on IoT Development through...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For nearly 30 years the Arm ecosystem of more than 1,000 partners collaborated thanks to an underlying shared success model to deliver more than 150 billion chips.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Industry Alliance AARC to increase recycling of paper-based...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak India, the leading paper-based packaging and processing solutions provider today organized the 6th edition of its National Recycling Partners Meet in Gurugram, bringing together over 40 of its collection, recycling and NGO partners

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:54 IST

WAPCOS Limited with ILBS pledges against the menace of Hepatitis B and C

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in association with Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited organised 'I Pledge... (my support)' activity at WAPCOS Limited Corporate office at Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:48 IST

Gender Inclusivity and 'IAMKHADI' - Ample Missiion takes the...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 11th October was marked as an important day, as it witnessed two very important issues being addressed at two eminent platforms in a fashionable manner.

Read More
iocl