NDTV reports best quarter results in six years with profit of Rs 15 crore

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The NDTV Group has declared its best quarter in six years, recording a profit of Rs 15.2 crore during April to June 2019-20.

The company's television business earned a profit of Rs 9 crore in Q1 FY20, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

At the group or consolidated level, this is a turnaround of Rs 25.3 crore. For the television business, the improvement is of Rs. 8.4 crore over the same time last year.

At the group level, NDTV is profitable by Rs 19.91 crore before tax and exceptional items.

"For the first time in its history, NDTV's television business (NDTV Limited) is recording five consecutive profitable quarters. The company continues to maximise resource efficiency with operating costs reduced by 9 per cent over the first quarter of last year," it said.

NDTV Convergence, the digital branch of the company, recorded its highest-ever revenue in this quarter. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 30 per cent is an improvement over the last years.

On the day that the results of the general election were announced, NDTV Convergence had 16.5 billion hits, unprecedented for any Indian news site, the company said. (ANI)

