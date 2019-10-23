Nearly 1 lakh Malayali NRIs are currently looking for Life Partner online: Research Report by KeralaMatrimony

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI): KeralaMatrimony, the leading matchmaking service for Malayalis, from BharatMatrimony, studied the demographic patterns of over 4 lakh registered users.

The data revealed fascinating insights on Malayalis and their life partner preferences.

Individuals are increasingly taking marriage decisions into their own hands as is evident from the fact that 61 per cent of the matrimony profiles were created by the individuals themselves, with only about 14 per cent created by parents and the rest by siblings and others.

58 per cent women seeking a life partner are 23-27 years, while 50 per cent men are in the age group of 26-30 years.

Indicating the progressive nature of the Malayali community was the fact that 30 per cent men and 18 per cent women were open to a life partner outside their own caste.

In terms of educational qualification, the most popular stream of education amongst women registrants was Arts followed by technology and professional degrees. Whereas for men, it was technology and professional degrees, followed by Diploma.

39 per cent women and 19 per cent men preferred life partners whose education qualification is Masters degree or above.

Women were looking for partners with Masters degree primarily in Engineering, Management, and Medicine. Men preferred partners with Masters degree in Commerce, Arts or Science.

The top cities within Kerala that witnessed maximum number of registrations includedKochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam,Thrissur, Kannurand Kollam.

In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 82 per cent of the KeralaMatrimony members did their life partner search using their mobile.

"KeralaMatrimony has earned the trust of millions of Malayalisto become the No. 1 choice when it comes to finding a life partner. Lakhs of success stories have been reported till now and we continue to grow our user base amongst the vibrant Malayali community, in India, UAE, US and across the globe. Kerala is a large and priority market for us and we continue to step up our efforts to help more Malayalis find their life partner," said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com

This story is provided by BharatMatrimony. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

