Neeco will leverage the Tata Communications' Move platform to offer integrated IoT services
Neeco enters into pact with Tata Communications for IoT services

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for enterprises in Europe.
With this arrangement, Neeco will leverage the Tata Communications' Move platform to offer integrated IoT services to its customers, enabling them to deploy IoT connected devices anywhere in the world.
With a network of over 1,900 local and regional channel partners and association with industry-leading businesses, Neeco is able to promote, offer, sell and support IoT solutions across more than 160 countries worldwide, the company said in a statement.
"The IoT is still very much a developing field with many competing technologies," said Neeco's Founder and CEO David Patek. "We are able to help design, deliver and maintain IoT devices for our customers as the IoT field continues to evolve."
The company has developed a set of IoT products and services aimed at global telecom providers, IoT technology vendors, enterprises, and government organisations.
These include Trexee, a GPS and GSM tracking solution that offers a complete set of capabilities -- including location, acceleration, temperature and vibration -- for different sectors such as transport and logistics, waste management, construction, agriculture, leasing companies and rental companies.
(ANI)

