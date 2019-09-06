Bajaj-Finserv-Logo
Bajaj-Finserv-Logo

Need funds to start your Business - here's why a Loan against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is apt for you

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.
For those looking for funds, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited is offering 'Loan Against Property' at an affordable interest rate to salaried and self-employed individuals.
According to a recent survey by Randstad Workmonitor, 83 percent of the Indian workforce prefers to be entrepreneurs. Every 2 out of 3 people dream of starting their own business, but unfortunately, not all are successful in doing so.
However, by availing this loan, you can easily mortgage your property and get instant funds without selling it and losing the ownership of your house. Besides, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the fastest disbursal for a Loan against Property which is 4 days, making it a viable financing option.
Here are the benefits that you can have when you opt for a Loan against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited:
* High-value loan amount - setting up a business is no easy task and requires a huge sum of money. With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan against property, you can easily avail high-value loan at an affordable price. Salaried people are granted a maximum of Rs 1 crore whereas self-employed can avail up to Rs 3.5 crore.
* Flexible tenure - When you are just starting your business, it is obvious that you would require sufficient time to repay the loan. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a tenure of 2- 20 years for salaried individuals and up to 18 years for self-employed to repay the loan. An individual can easily part-prepay or prepay the loan anytime amount at minimal charges.
* Convenient Balance transfer facility- If you already have an existing loan, you can easily transfer it using 'Loan against Property Balance Transfer' facility with minimal documentation and quick processing and can avail high-value top-up loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.
* Flexi dropline feature- With this facility, you can borrow on the go and pay interest only on the amount utilized. This helps you easily manage your finances and pay interest-only EMIs.
* Hassle-free disbursal- When you need funds to start your own venture, every minute becomes important as you have certain deadlines to meet. You would try to get your funds as early as possible to avoid any delays. With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan against Property, you can easily get the loan amount in 4 days with minimal documentation, doorstep service and simple eligibility criteria.
* Online management- Digital has become a convenience for everyone today hence Bajaj Housing Finance Limited ensures to provide you a seamless experience through its tools such as Loan against Property EMI calculator, eligibility calculator and customer portal - experia to manage the loan easily.
Apart from your business needs, you can also opt for Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan against property for a range of personal and business obligations such as child's education, medical emergencies, wedding expenses, business expansion, etc. without any trouble. To enjoy all these benefits, apply online via a hassle-free procedure. Simply check your pre-approved offer and get instant approval through a tailored deal.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:33 IST

12th Edition of ABSIF-2019 along with the 4th Edition of IGBL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai will host the 12th Edition of Asian Business and Social Investor Round table forum 2019 (ABSIF) along with the 4th Edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders (IGBL) 2018-19 and celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Busines

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Music Industry's Contribution to Indian Economy at Rs 8660 Cr:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex trade body representing the recorded music companies on a pan-India basis, along with Deloitte today jointly launched 'Economic impact of the recorded music industry in India' report at Dialogue: The Indian Mu

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:04 IST

TOEFL® test experience gets better, afternoon testing sessions...

Princeton [USA] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:29 IST

Herbalife Nutrition inaugurates water plant in Kithiganur; to...

Kithiganur (Karnataka) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition giant, today inaugurated the Water ATM and Reverse Osmosis (RO) system based water purifying plant in Kithiganur village, Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:25 IST

From father's business to Global Entrepreneur, Himansh Verma...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaving no stone unturned, Himansh Verma who is now an eminent global entrepreneur, had started his business career from scratch by working in his father's jewellery business but lately he is acquiring Intellectual Property (IP) ri

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:20 IST

Havells launches India's First Complete Square Pedestal Fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Ltd, today launched India's first complete square-shaped pedestal fan- 'Aindrila'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:08 IST

6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue to be held from Sept 7

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The 6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) being held here from September 7 to 9 will have discussions on infrastructure, energy, high technology, resource conservation, pharmaceuticals and policy coordination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex closes 337 points higher, Maruti Suzuki gains 3.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Equity markets traded with a positive bias on Friday with auto stocks and select private banks ranking among top outperformers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:53 IST

Indian business and innovation summit to be held in Singapore on...

Singapore, Sep 6 (ANI): A business and innovation summit will be held here on September 9 and 10 to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office and take economic ties between India and Singapore to a new level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:24 IST

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 4,502 crore project from CIDCO...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd said on Friday it has received a Rs 4,502 crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra for construction of 21,346 dwelling units with development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:30 IST

IATA reports soft start to peak travel period

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 6 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday announced slowing global passenger demand growth for July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Escorts unveils hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery both.

Read More
iocl