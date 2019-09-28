Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Need funds to start your business - Here's why a Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is apt for you

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:50 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.
For those looking for funds, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited is offering 'Loan Against Property' at an affordable interest rate to salaried and self-employed individuals.
According to a recent survey by Randstad Workmonitor, 83 per cent of the Indian workforce prefers to be entrepreneurs. Every two out of three people dream of starting their own business, but unfortunately, not all are successful in doing so.
However, by availing this loan, you can easily mortgage your property and get instant funds without selling it and losing the ownership of your house. Besides, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the fastest disbursal for a Loan Against Property which is four days, making it a viable financing option.
Here are the benefits that you can have when you opt for a Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited:
High-value loan amount - Setting up a business is no easy task and requires a huge sum of money. With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, you can easily avail high-value loan at an affordable price. Salaried people are granted a maximum of Rs 1 crore whereas self-employed can avail up to Rs 3.5 crore.
Flexible tenure - When you are just starting your business, it is obvious that you would require sufficient time to repay the loan. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a tenure of 2- 20 years for salaried individuals and up to 18 years for self-employed to repay the loan. An individual can easily part-prepay or prepay the loan anytime amount at minimal charges.
Convenient balance transfer facility - If you already have an existing loan, you can easily transfer it using 'Loan Against Property Balance Transfer' facility with minimal documentation and quick processing and can avail high-value top-up loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.
Flexi Dropline feature - With this facility, you can borrow on the go and pay interest only on the amount utilized. This helps you easily manage your finances and pay interest-only EMIs.
Hassle-free disbursal - When you need funds to start your own venture, every minute becomes important as you have certain deadlines to meet. You would try to get your funds as early as possible to avoid any delays. With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, you can easily get the loan amount in four days with minimal documentation, doorstep service, and simple eligibility criteria.
Online management - Digital has become a convenience for everyone today hence Bajaj Housing Finance Limited ensures to provide you a seamless experience through its tools such as Loan Against Property EMI calculator, eligibility calculator and customer portal - Experia to manage the loan easily.
Apart from your business needs, you can also opt for Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against property for a range of personal and business obligations such as child's education, medical emergencies, wedding expenses, business expansion, etc. without any trouble.
To enjoy all these benefits, apply online via a hassle-free procedure. Simply check your pre-approved offer and get instant approval through a tailored deal.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl