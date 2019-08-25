The report says cybercrimes are on the rise globally and India is no different
The report says cybercrimes are on the rise globally and India is no different

Need to evolve robust cybercrime management infrastructure: FICCI-EY report

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With increasing adoption of digital technologies across the country, authorities must expedite modernisation of law enforcement agencies at the Central and state levels besides building an integrated cybercrime management infrastructure, according to a new research report.
Several challenges need to be addressed immediately. Measures are needed to progress towards successful closure of burning problems like encryption of communications, extraction of cloud data, data retention laws and illegal transactions in dark web ecosystem, said the report titled 'Innovation-led Cybercrime Management'.
At the individual, organisational and national level, it is fairly expected that all the records, documents and personal information will be available online in future. Thus the evidence for any criminal activity will be found online for conducting investigations and analysis.
The paradigm shift and challenges have the potential to hinder investigation of law enforcement agencies, impede criminal proceedings and inhibit cybercrime management, said the report published by industry body FICCI and global consulting major Ernst & Young (EY).
Hence participants from law enforcement agencies, academia and industry must collaborate to keep up with the pace of technological advancements, crime sophistications and coordination. There is also need to revisit current laws of the land like the IT Act and Indian Penal Code with respect to emerging use cases, crime and technology scenarios.
Besides, international and national entities should cooperate with each other. "The end objective is to elevate India in the space of cybercrime management by collaborating with other countries," said the report.
Chairperson of FICCI Committee on Homeland Security, Rahul Chaudhry says the advent of initiatives such as Digital India and Smart City has brought about a radical shift in connectivity, services and threats in urban and rural areas.
While greater connectivity promises wider deliverables, it also paves the way for the emergence of new vulnerabilities. Several leading companies in energy, telecommunications, finance, transportation and other sectors are targeted by new-age cyber criminals and adversaries.
"In today's times, traditional methods of cybersecurity are inadequate to combat cybercrimes. Hence, there is a need to devise mechanisms which are proactive in nature and help in identifying and preventing cybercrimes and cyber warfare," he said in the report.
EY's Partner and Leader for Advisory Services, Rahul Rishi, said cybercrime management ecosystem in India and globally, warrants a concerted effort. Due to the extent and pervasiveness of cyber security threats, today's digital society is at risk.
"The breadth and scope of cybercrimes is rising exponentially, damaging the digital aspirations of several industries and sectors like healthcare, e-governance, retail, manufacturing, transport and financial services," he said.
Law enforcement and government agencies must understand the evolution in cyber space and leverage emerging technological innovations to prepare for the future, said Rishi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:44 IST

Jaitley leaves a mark on India's economic policy-making: FICCI

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) mourned the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, saying he has left an indelible mark on economic policy-making of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:03 IST

Manage multiple debts with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's age of credit cards and easy financing options, it is very convenient for people to fulfill their needs and desires. From a smartphone to a television, refrigerator, designer clothes, foreign trip, car and more, one can easil

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:50 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades realty major Macrotech's bank loans and NCDs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded ratings of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) debt instruments to Ind BBB minus from Ind BBB plus and maintained the outlook as rating watch negative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:16 IST

Vadilal reports revenue of Rs 258 crore in quarter ended June FY20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Vadilal Industries said on Saturday its consolidated revenue from operations moved up to Rs 258 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:08 IST

US dollar weakens amid concerns over trade tensions with China

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The US dollar on Friday (local time) fell sharply amid concerns over country's recent trade tensions with China which escalated after the latter said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on additional US products.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:47 IST

Announcements made by Sitharaman are major enablers to support...

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:53 IST

PSU OMCs stop supply to Air India as it fails to pay dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): PSU Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - have been constrained to suspend supply of jet fuel to Air India and Alliance Air flights at six airports from the e

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More
iocl