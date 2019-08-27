Need to find ways for commercial use of LD slag: Govil

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from other countries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Ruchika Chaudhry Govil on Tuesday stressed the importance of using LD slag.

LD slag is a by-product of a steel making process which is not being used in the country unlike the blast furnace slag, which is commercially used in several applications cement manufacturers.

"The world is producing LD slag. This waste material has an economic value and is being used by other countries. Instead of inventing the wheel all over again, we need to have information sharing and collaboration. The Ministry of Steel will be happy to act as a facilitator," said Govil.

She was addressing a conference titled 'Promoting Awareness and Usage of Iron and Steel Slag -- Ushering in a New Era' organised by industry body FICCI.

Govil said the Indian steel industry is looking at 300 million tonnes of capacity by 2030 from the current capacity of about 140 million tonnes. This growth will lead to a rise in by-products as well.

The government expects increase in the production of both blast furnace and LD slag from the current 27 million tonnes and 12 million tonnes per annum respectively.

"LD slag has posed a problem for us as it is not being used at all. The LD slag has been accumulating over the years," she said, urging the industry to highlight stumbling blocks and submit their comments invited by a task force constituted to identify usage of slag in the next two weeks. (ANI)

