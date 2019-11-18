Neena Gupta in New Ching's Masala Campaign
Neena Gupta in New Ching's Masala Campaign

Neena Gupta and Priya Bapat star in new Ching's masala campaign

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's fastest-growing food companies, Capital Foods, is working on a mission to help Indians cook Desi Chinese at home with ease.
Hence, its flagship brand, Ching's Secret, has launched a new ad campaign featuring National Award-winning actor, Neena Gupta, and Maharashtra State Award winner, Priya Bapat - who are all set to amaze the audience with mouth-watering dishes made with using Ching's Secret Desi Chinese Masalas.
The campaign features four commercials directed by the National Award-winning producer, Maneesh Sharma of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the Director of Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan.
"It is always thrilling to associate with Ching's - a brand that constantly looks to excite consumers and connects with them by capturing their feelings through innovative commercial ideas," said Maneesh.
"The experience of working with the nation's new 'bahu' Neena Gupta and with one of the most popular Marathi actors, Priya Bapat, was also enthralling," he added.
Maneesh had earlier also directed the legendary Sridevi in a Ching's music video and campaign for masalas.
To engage with regional consumers, Neena Gupta appears in three different avatars - as practical, no-nonsense housewives from Haryana, Bihar, and Punjab, while Priya Bapat features as a cheerful housewife from Maharashtra.
Both of them brandish pans and ladles and cook up Schezwan Fried Rice, Paneer Chilli and Chowmein Hakka Noodles with ease - while they talk candidly to the camera showing viewers that there's nothing to fear while making Desi Chinese.
Though Desi Chinese is the second largest cuisine in India, most people still fear making it at home. This campaign intends to dispel these fears by telling mothers that, 'Jab bhi kare dil Desi Chinese nahin mushkil!'
In other words, it's so easy to cook your family's favourite Desi Chinese dishes with Ching's Masalas.
Since each campaign was region specific, Maneesh has introduced some colourful local 'kahawats'. So, you see the Punjabi Neena wisely saying "Turreya te appareya, chaloge tabhi to pahunchoge - ab aap banaoge nahi, to banega nahi!" And the Haryanvi Neena delivering the line "Heeng lage na phitkari, rang chokhyo hi chokhyo!" with a cheeky smile.
While the young Marathi housewife, Priya assures you that, "Schezwan Fried Rice mhanje fodni dilela rice hi to hai!"
"These Ching's Secret films took me back to my North Indian roots which also helped me bring some local flavour to the characters that I play. I had to ensure that each of the three characters were different," said Neena Gupta.
It's exciting to be associated with a brand like Ching's Secret which always delivers something hatke to the audience," she added.
"I love the brand Ching's Secret - it is one of my favourites - because I am as Desi and fun as their Desi Chinese! Their films are always different with the message delivered in a sassy manner," said Priya Bapat.
"I'm glad to have worked on this ad campaign that is so simple yet impactful. Hoping to have done justice in delivering the message and that consumers will like it," she added.
Over the last five years Ching's has created campaigns that have become the talk of the town. The campaigns are full-on entertainment and made on a large scale with leading Bollywood directors, stars, music directors and choreographers.
The Ching's brand ambassador is the iconic actor Ranveer Singh aka, 'Ranveer Ching' who has featured in three mega films for Ching's which have racked up millions of views online.
"Food is an integral part of India. It unites the varied demographics of the country and yet lets each region maintain its own uniqueness. However, Desi Chinese is a cult food loved across the country by people of all age groups," said Navin Tiwari, CEO of Capital Foods.
"Recognizing this distinctiveness, our masalas make the whole cooking experience as enjoyable as the dining experience. Through this campaign we have brought to life various parts of India and have united them with easy-to-make Desi Chinese," he added.
Since 1996, Ching's Secret has literally created and owned 'Desi Chinese' as a cuisine in India. Ching's caters to the India palate that craves for Chinese with a 'desi' twist.
The Ching's range of soups, sauces, noodles, masalas, and chutney allows people to cook an entire Desi Chinese meal at home with ease - and without any fear of getting it wrong. The masalas are a perfect blend of spices and herbs and don't even require you to add salt to taste.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

