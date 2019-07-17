Neeraj Bhagat and Co - Chartered Accountancy Firm
Neeraj Bhagat and Co - Chartered Accountancy Firm

Neeraj Bhagat and Co - Chartered Accountancy Firm, unveils portfolio of corporate services

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:34 IST

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Financial management is one of the most critical aspects of running a business.
Whether you are a running start-up or a well-established firm, a non-profit or a multinational organization, your primary goal is to grow your business and ensure that it remains on the right trajectory. In order to achieve this, business owners must ensure sure that they have a strong, reliable accounting function in place.
Whether you considering securing finance, including grants, bank loans, and venture capital, or you want to benchmark the performance of your business; a chartered accountancy firm's knowledge and expertise can assist you to review your idea and evaluate its profit potential; furthermore, they can help you meet your legal requirements relating to personal and corporate tax.
Headquartered in New Delhi, Neeraj Bhagat and Co is one such Indian chartered accountancy firm. Neeraj Bhagat and Co focuses on helping clients design and build tomorrow's organization. We provide real world solutions to complex business issues through audit and assurance functions, taxation-international and domestic, start-up in India, company formation in India and foreign investment in India etc.
The company's services are designed to meet and assist the requirements of an organization and assist in its decision-making processes, such as undertaking corporate advisory and structuring, accounts outsourcing, managing corporate compliances, Incorporation of a company, foreign Investment approvals, etc.
Neeraj Bhagat and Co further helps clients start business in India, taxation, legal and secretarial services, tax advisory covering both Indian and international regulations, transfer pricing consulting, due diligence review, along with internal control review & audit.
Since its inception in July 1997, Neeraj Bhagat and Co has been serving its clients successfully with a commitment towards adding value and optimizing their business goals. As an integrated team of financial analysts, payroll specialists, and certified business accountants, the company shares skills, insight, and resources, and is well known for providing top-notch accounting support to industry clients based on a deep understanding of business. Neeraj Bhagat and Co. is proud to proclaim a 'Turnaround Time' of approximately 6 hours - 24 hours based upon complexity-a key aspect of their digital communication success.
"It's never easy running the show, especially when you're starting a new business, talking about my early stage hurdles, and I also started my passion with a one-room office desperate for revenue. However, at the same time I knew that the businesses that manage to weather their growing pains and stick to their guns are the ones that last the longest and shine brightest", said Neeraj Bhagat, founder of the firm.
Neeraj Bhagat and Co is a member of Allinial Global, one of the top 20 accounting associations in the world. The company has a wealth of experience in handling corporate affairs, supporting foreign companies in setting up a business in India and getting them necessary statutory approvals from various authorities in an efficient and effective manner. Currently, the Chartered Accountancy firm is working with more than 100 multinational companies, including that from the US who has subsidiaries in India.
Neeraj Bhagat and company's client relationships are based on mutual respect and collaboration. The company's experience and knowledge of the Indian economic system enables them to provide end-to-end solutions to all of its clients. By fully understanding your goals and measures of success, the company states that it can support and empower clients every step of the way - maximizing their potential.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:55 IST

Arm Flexible access gives Chip Designers freedom to experiment...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm announced today it is expanding the ways existing and new partners can access and license its technology for semiconductor design.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:41 IST

Yes Bank Q1 profit down 91 pc to Rs 114 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 90.97 per cent to Rs 113.76 crore during three months ending June 30 due to lower other income and higher provisioning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Huawei India's smart-phones to get revolutionary EROFS Storage System

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India is all set to disrupt existing as well as upcoming line-up of smart-phones with the revolutionary new file system called EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:13 IST

Fiinovation and Newgen Software Partner for a Digital Education...

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) recently partnered with Newgen Software Technologies Ltd for evaluation of Newgen's Digital Discovery Paathshala (NDDP) program running in three Delhi schools, i.e. Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Ha

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:11 IST

Wipro Q1 profit jumps 12.6 pc to Rs 2,388 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): IT services major Wipro said on Wednesday that good demand from key financial clients boosted its first-quarter profit to Rs 2,388 crore, up 12.6 per cent from Rs 2,121 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:08 IST

Department of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi calls for...

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in expediting justice and fighting crime, held at India International Centre today, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, ca

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:05 IST

SaumG to release new Music Album 'Alternate Paths'

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Music transcends to Alternate Paths of Life. SaumG takes you to two choices of 'Alternate Paths' through his new album 'Alternate Paths'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:43 IST

Term of 15th Finance Commission extended up to November 30

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, up to November 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:41 IST

Cabinet provides Rs 330 cr for unpaid employees of three pharma PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved budgetary support of Rs 330.35 crore as loan for meeting liabilities of about 1,000 employees of three public sector pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:12 IST

Banks, IT stocks lift indices higher, Nifty closes at 11,688

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities edged up for the third consecutive session on Wednesday but the trading was lacklustre amid pressure in broader Asian markets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:02 IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 19.8 crore vs loss of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore in the April to June quarter as against a loss of Rs 44.99 crore in Q1 of FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:09 IST

Hyderabad based engineering duo design revolutionary solution to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): There is a saying in India "Jal hi Jivan Hai"; besides drinking, water is essential for bathing, laundry, dishwashing, and cooking. However, the situation for this life resource is less than ideal in the country.

Read More
iocl