Neeuro to officially crown the winners of the first Neeuro Brainiest Kid Competition India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/Cochin (Kerala)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Neeuro launched the 'Brainiest Kid Competition India', its first-ever cognitive skills online competition last October 2019. As a leader in the digital mental health and brain fitness platform, Neeuro has established a reputation for advocating brain training solutions all over the world.

To reinforce the importance of brain training in India, Neeuro invited students between the ages of six to 17-year-old to participate in the competition.

Improving children's cognitive abilities

According to Harvard Health Publishing, cognitive functions are key ingredients to life-time performance. Furthermore, a study from the Economic Times of India suggests that high cognitive ability is correlated by 84 per cent with higher job performance. In fact, it is the most accurate predictor of an employee's success at work.

A game from Neeuro'sMemorie App called Multitask Master was used in the competition. Primarily, the game is designed to help enhance players' mental flexibility and their rate of processing information. By letting students play Multitask Master, Neeuro aimed to show how cognitive flexibility can make them more productive.

Attention, memory, decision making, spatial ability, and cognitive flexibility are some of the key cognitive skills that need to be developed for children to do well, not only in school but also in life.

Overwhelming participation for the Brainiest Kid

Close to four-thousand registered students from more than 24 Indian schools participated in the Brainiest Kid India Competition 2019. As the demand increased after the said launch, the competition period ran for an extended period. From the 45-day initial run, the Brainiest Kid was extended to 118 days (October 3, 2019, to January 31, 2020).

Neeuro's Value-Added Partners (VAPs), Pragati Brain Power, Spini, SMA Abacus, Ignite Genius Minds, Aguray Consultancy Services, and Plaudit Minds showed their support for the success of this pilot competition.

Neeuro will officially be awarding the schools with the "Brainiest School" award (School with the highest combined score of all their students), while the students in each category (Lower-Primary, Upper-Primary, and Secondary) will be awarded the "Brainiest Grandmaster" awards, respectively. The team at Neeuro congratulates the Brainiest Kid Competition India winners listed below: Many schools expressed their experience, praising Neeuro for the way they conducted the event.

"The students were very enthusiastic and they shared their experience of reaching levels, and when they came to know that they have to break through 2500 points and more, they played with enthusiasm and focus. The team [at Neeuro] continuously motivated students through the admin department to set higher benchmarks and go for it", said MS Jayasri, the Principal of Sir SivaswamiKalalaya.

"Our students, many of them, took part in the Neeuro Brainiest Kid Competition recently. They seemed very enthusiastic about the said competition, as the vibes I received were very positive. Our thanks and gratitude goes out to the team from Neeuro for providing this wonderful opportunity to our students. We wish Neeuro all the best in their future endeavour", said Alistair LaPorte, Principal, AMC Cambridge Public School.

"We [are] excited to share that our school has achieved the third position in 'Neeuro's Brainiest School' title. We are also elated to share that our student Shivika Nair has achieved the third position for the title 'Brainiest Grandmaster' in the Lower Primary Section", said Neena Mehta, Coordinator, AMC Cambridge Public School.

"We are happy to inform that students of Daffodils English School were bestowed with the opportunity to take part in the 'Neeuro's Brainiest Kid Competition'. This competition gave them a chance to learn and understand the significance of cognitive flexibility", said Madhuri Chengappa, Secretary, Daffodils English School.

