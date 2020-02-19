Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Tata enterprise Nelco on Wednesday launched aero in-flight communication services in India, marking the beginning of a new era for Wi-Fi on aircraft in Indian skies.
Nelco has entered into a partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation for offering these services.
With the launch of these services, it will be possible for international aircraft flying over India as well as domestic airlines to offer broadband internet services to passengers on board.
Vistara has already signed up for aero in-flight communication services and is likely to be the first domestic airline company to launch these services soon.
"We foresee a great opportunity for growth of aero in-flight communication services in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market," said Nelco's Managing Director and CEO P J Nath.
Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Nelco and are proud to offer our valued customers the ability to change the way people stay connected inflight, at sea and in remote locations around the world."
In December 2018, the government announced the licenses for in-flight and maritime communications that allows broadband internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircraft and vessels.
The in-flight and maritime communications license is a key initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a move to liberalise satellite communication services in India.
Nelco obtained the licence and is the first Indian company to enable communication services for maritime and airlines sectors. (ANI)
Nelco partners with Panasonic to launch aero in-flight communication service
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:20 IST
