Nestle has been in India for about 107 years
Nestle has been in India for about 107 years

Nestle to set up Rs 700 crore factory in Gujarat's Sanand

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): FMCG major Nestle India is setting up its ninth factory in the country at Sanand in Gujarat with an initial investment of Rs 700 crore over two years.
"This marks a significant step in enhancing our manufacturing footprint in line with our commitment to Make in India," said Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan
"The state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable factory for Maggi noodles will involve an initial investment of nearly Rs 700 crore over the next two years and generate employment for about 400 people. We are keen to embrace diversity through at least 50 per cent women employees," he said.
Nestle India set up its first manufacturing facility at Moga in Punjab during 1961 followed by more facilities at Choladi in Tamil Nadu during 1967, Nanjangud in Karnataka during 1989, Samalkha in Haryana during 1992, Ponda and Bicholim in Goa during 1995 and 1997, and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand during 2006. In 2012, the company set up its eighth manufacturing facility at Tahliwal in Himachal Pradesh.
Nestle India reported a net profit of Rs 438 crore during April to June, up 10.8 per cent from Rs 395 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 3,000.85 crore.
The domestic sales increased by 13.1 per cent largely driven by volume and mix besides positively influenced by sales to CSD and sale of surplus fat. But export sales dropped by 13.9 per cent due to lower coffee exports to Turkey, it said in a statement.
The Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation is been in India for 107 years.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:00 IST

Texas Instruments India, AICTE, DST, IIM-B to bring India...

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Texas Instruments India (TI India), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education in India, Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Indian Institute of Managem

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:21 IST

Sensex takes a sharp plunge, Nifty PSU banks down over 4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were on a weak note during early hours on Monday mainly due to negative global cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:21 IST

Tardy progress of monsoon, lag in kharif sowing raise concerns...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Unfavourable distribution of monsoon rainfall so far along with subdued pace of kharif sowing has raised concerns over the outlook for agriculture yields, food prices and rural sentiment, according to investment information and rating agency ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:41 IST

India calls for reducing trade imbalances at 8th RCEP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India has called for a balanced outcome in trade negotiations at the 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) inter-sessional ministerial meeting held in Beijing on August 2 and 3, an official statement said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:43 IST

Adani Group sets up new company to manage airport businesses

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The diversified Adani Group is adding another revenue stream by entering the airport space and has set up a new company called Adani Airports Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:21 IST

Gravittus Foundation Founder, Usha Kakade felicitated by Defence...

New Delhi [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Founder of Gravittus Foundation, which was established in the year 2011 and is involved in meaningful welfare driven activities that distinctively impact the quality of life of the weaker sections of the society, mainly woman and children, Usha Kakade, w

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Lumax Q1 revenue falls by 17 pc due to poor auto sales

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Automobile lighting major Lumax Industries has reported 17 per cent fall in its revenue at Rs 402 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal as against Rs 482 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:31 IST

Indian football at sixes and sevens, I-League vs ISL war...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It seems the doldrums in Indian football is perpetual as none of the wrangling ISL and I-League clubs is willing to budge from their claims of being the premier league in the country. Tension within Indian football is only escalating as

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:28 IST

Know how Flexi Business Loans from Bajaj Finserv can help you...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Without adequate funds at every step of the way, a business can come to a screeching halt. Finance is the lifeblood of any enterprise, fuelling output, growth and profitability. Fortunately, to ensure that you have easy access to the fi

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:03 IST

Eight PSU banks fined by RBI for violating regulatory norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty ranging between Rs one crore to two crore on eight government-owned banks for violating norms on fraud classification, bill discounting and monitoring of end use of funds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:50 IST

2nd edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries focuses on 'Unlocking...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries (Mumbai edition), MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company powering more than 1.5 billion devices a year showcased the power and ultimate exper

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:45 IST

NHB to provide liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 cr to HFCs

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): To further ease of funds to the housing sector, National Housing Bank (NHB) will provide additional liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 crore for Housing Finance Companies (HFCs). This is the additional liquidity infusion for individual loans for affordable hous

Read More
iocl