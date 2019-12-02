Net surplus revenue decreased by 66.10 pc to Rs 1,665.61 cr in 2017-18: CAG

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): India's net revenue surplus decreased by 66.10 per cent from Rs 4,913.00 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,665.61 crore in 2017-18, said the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

"The share of internal resources in total capital expenditure also decreased to 3.01 per cent in 2017-18," added the CAG in the report.

According to CAG, the appropriation to depreciation reserve fund decreased significantly by 68 per cent in 2017-18. Under the provisioning for depreciation resulted in piling up of 'throw forward' of works estimated at Rs 1,01,194 crore," said the country's central auditing agency. (ANI)

