Netherlands, US to become partner countries in Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has received several offers for investment from the Netherlands and the US.

Netherlands' TeraWorks and Teamabi signed an investment intent to invest Rs 800 crore in the state.

"Through this, it will begin geocrete additive manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Geocrete is an additive mixed with cement," a statement by Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday.

Similarly, a firm called GC-BV signed two investment intents for 150 million euros (about Rs 132 crores) to set up waste-to-energy units in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, the statement added.

The Uttar Pradesh government delegation was led by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Yogendra Upadhyay ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.





Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. As a precursor to the 2023 Summit, Uttar Pradesh is reaching out to investors through Investor Connect Roadshows in some 18 countries and 7 key Indian cities.

Further, Valuecent Group has signed an intent to invest Rs 100 crore to set up a wellness centre, eco-tourism resort and IT centre in Mathura. At the same time, Sports Networking Science filed an investment intent of Rs 600 crores for a multi-sports centre in the state.

Moreover, Pickel BV has filed an investment intent of Rs 450 crore to set up five biological wastewater treatment plants and a biogas treatment plant.

Separately, a delegation, led by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, met Murali Chirala, CEO of FalconX in the US.

"Three MoUs were also signed on the occasion, including for setting up a plant in Noida, while the other two are MoUs involving an investment of Rs 20 crores each. The delegation also met KR Sridhar, Chairman, Bloom Energy and discussed partnership with Uttar Pradesh on innovation in the energy sector. The delegation also met Rajinder Singh, Chairman, Best Bay Trucking and signed an MoU worth Rs 1,000 crores," the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has received a positive response from Canada too.

"On the other hand, many proposals for investment have been received during the road shows in various cities of Canada under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. The delegation also held several one-to-one business meetings apart from the roadshow. On this occasion, there was a positive discussion about strengthening business relations and investment with Uttar Pradesh," it said, adding that many big agreements are likely to be signed during the Summit. (ANI)

