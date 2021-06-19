Netrix Music releases DJ Kya Bajayega, a cool & peppy song for the youth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Whether it's pop music, classical, folk, rock, jazz, heavy metal, rap, or electronic there's always a connection between music and human emotions. And the credit goes to the music companies and producers who believe in the storyline and creative concepts. Producer Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha is launching his new music label on Netrix Music.

The latest song on Netrix Music, DJ Kya Bajayega was released on June 12, 2021. It's an exclusive song that's targeted at the youths of today. DJ Kya Bajayega is a cool and peppy song that has tongue-in-cheek lyrics along with high beats. Ujjawal Sharma and Sonia Kashyap are playing the lead roles and the lyrics have been penned by Rakesh Kharvi.

Mahesh Matkar and Sheeba Alam have given voice and Mahesh - Rakesh added music to the song. DJ Kya Bajayega is the collective work of these talented professionals who have the skills to turn mere words into lyrics and lyrics into a song. Being shot in Mumbai, the song has the energy to lure the youngsters.



Producer Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha says that he has always encouraged creativity. He wanted to produce songs that were cool, peppy, and entertaining. He says, "Being in the entertainment industry one must be curious and creative to bring the best. Newness is the key and if you connect with the audience, you have done justice with self and the industry."

He followed his passion for being a producer and has contributed significantly. His past work includes One Day starring Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Anusmriti Sarkar, and Kumud Mishra. The movie was released on 5th July 2019 and was appreciated by the audience. His other works include Hawa Singh and Dia. His upcoming song the Royal Jatti Punjabi will be released on Netrix Music by next week of this month.

His upcoming song the Royal Jatti Punjabi will be released on Netrix Music by next week of this month.

