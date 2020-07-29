New additions to the best-selling Tissot Seastar family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tissot, a world leader in the Swiss traditional watch industry, has amped-up one of its most coveted collections of Seastar watches by adding Deep Red and Navy Blue colors to its Emerald Green variant.

Marvellously combining elegance, sportsmanship and high performance, the Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 is extremely accurate owing to its Powermatic 80 movement. The watch offers an 80-hour power reserve.

Seastar watches have been a go-to timepiece for the country's fashion icons like Diljit Dosanjh and Rana Daggubatti who are often seen sporting Tissot watch.

Renowned Punjabi singer and Tissot Brand Advocate, Diljit Dosanjh admires the brand's sporty, youthful and fun appeal. His favourite timepiece from the brand is the Tissot Seastar Quartz Chronograph (orange strap).

The multi-talented, Rana Daggubatti's persona well resonates with the diverse range of Tissot watches.

"My style comes from a very functional and comfortable space. And that's who I am through and through. And so Tissot watches are my go-to accessories to accentuate a look. Like, T-Classic collection has a very sleek design, making it sophisticated. Some days I feel a bit bolder, I just pick the T-Sport chronographs. The brands diverse range works with the many hats I have to wear in a day - as an actor, producer, artiste," he said.

He further added that one of his personal favourite timepiece includes Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz.

About the latest addition to the Tissot Seastar 1000 family

The new variants of the Tissot Seastar flaunt a retro look featuring a Milanese Mesh bracelet and Black Silicon strap. The watch offers style and performance without compromising either. Water-resistant to 30 bar, the diving inspiration shapes both the appearance and the functionality of this watch.

As perfect legibility is essential, the luminescent hands, with a luminous dot on the second hand, make it easy to tell the time. The timepiece has the usual graduated diving scale: minute by minute through to 20 then every five minutes. This is a useful safety function protected by the screw-down crown and case back.

Features of the Tissot Seastar 1000

* Swiss made

* Automatic Powermatic 80 movement

* Screw-down crown and case back

* Anticlockwise rotating ceramic bezel

* Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal

* 316 L stainless steel case with see-through case back

* Water resistance to a pressure of 30 bar (300 m)

* Stainless steel bracelet 316 L with folding clasp or with a Milanese mesh bracelet with brushed finish

* Diameter: *43 mm

The plus sign in the Swiss Flag within the Tissot logo symbolises the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold all over the world, enable Tissot to be the leader in the traditional Swiss watch industry, exporting more than four million watches every year. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. The high quality of the brand with every component is recognised worldwide.

Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many global events such as basketball with the NBA and FIBA; cycling with the Tour de France and the UCI World Cycling Championships; motorsports with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and many more besides in the sports of ice hockey, fencing and rugby.

Key leading products include: Tissot T-Touch (The first tactile watch in 1999). Tissot Le Locle, a timeless, classic, automatic watch with 80 hours of power reserve. Tissot T-Race, "the sporty design".




