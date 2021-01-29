New age author Kartikeya Ladha launches next book 'Life Unknown- A passage through India'

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of India's notable new age authors, Kartikeya Ladha, has launched his next book 'Life Unknown- A passage through India'.

In the book, he showcases his experiences throughout India in a compelling story that keeps readers hooked till the end. In this escapade, Ladha's travel takes him to Ladakh, Dharmshala, and remote regions of the country's far north- located deep within the powerful energy of the Himalayan mountains.

In his debut book, Dream Beyond Shadows, which went on to become an Amazon bestseller, Kartikeya had penned his experiences from journey to South America. In the new book, he continued explorations after returning to his home country - India, where he traveled into the heart of the Himalayas, facing extreme conditions, challenging his mind to gain powerful insights for its re-creation.



This was followed by a solo pilgrimage on foot from Kanyakumari to Goa, where he walked for more than 1,000 km in three months.

"The inspiration of wanting to give life to a new work that could exemplify the rawness of what it means to be a human being is what brought this book to life. India was calling my heart; my heart was responding. India was screaming at my soul; my soul was missing. India was coming my way. My way was unknown. Via this experience, I feel I have been able to explore that unknown," said Kartikeya Ladha, Author, Life Unknown- A passage through India, commenting on the launch.

"I have realized via all these experiences that wealth is important, but wellness is equally important. Without spiritual growth in a society, material growth becomes irrelevant after some point. In our ambition to create wealthy people, we shouldn't ignore the importance of focusing on our happiness, purpose, and health in the process," Kartikeya further said.

