New-age HR technology platform Darwinbox raises Rs 105 crore in B-series funding

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Enterprise HR technology platform Darwinbox on Thursday announced a 15 million dollar (about Rs 105 crore) B-series investment from Sequoia India along with participation from existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital.

Darwinbox's cloud-based end-to-end human resource management (HRMS) platform caters to needs across the entire employee lifecycle (hire-to-retire). Asia HR technology market is estimated to be at nine billion dollars (about Rs 63,765 crore).

"Talent is core to the success of any business. Our mission from day one has been to build a human capital management system that puts employees squarely at the centre and enables organisations to engage, empower and elevate the potential of their workforce," said Co-founder Jayant Paleti.

"This has made us the HR platform of choice for 200 plus leading Asian enterprises. Partnering with marquee investors will accelerate our penetration into the Asian enterprise market, drive product innovation and maximise the value delivered to customers," he said.

Darwinbox has over 200 customers with five lakh employees spread across 50 countries worldwide. Some of their notable customers range from multi-sectoral conglomerates to technology unicorns include Arvind, Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, GVK group companies, Bharti AXA, Dr Reddy's, Bisleri, Nivea, Swiggy, Paytm and Times Internet. (ANI)

