BPCL band named Vyaalië
BPCL band named Vyaalië

New Age tribute to Mahatma Gandhi from BPC

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): On October 2, the entire nation, and even people abroad celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nation.
The multiple events organised at all levels reiterated the belief that today the Mahatma is even more relevant. His teachings, principles and the path that he showed make more sense in today's turbulent times.
Bharat Petroleum, which is hugely guided by Mahatma Gandhi's beliefs, paid homage to him in a unique way. Its social media handle today launched a melodious tribute for the Mahatma. BPCL showcased the remarkably talented group of their officer's musical band named Vyaalie, giving Bapu's most loved bhajan 'Vaishnava Janato' in a high quality and moving video.
'Vaishnava Janato' is one of the most popular Hindu bhajans, which speaks of respect, equality, renunciation and faith - the immortal virtues he drew inspiration from. This video truly keeps the essence of that bhajan intact, however, adding a new fragrance with use of latest instruments.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:10 IST

World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Pea

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:06 IST

Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in domestic market and compulsory genericisation in overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Crisil assigns AAA/stable rating to Rs 500 crore NCD of L&T...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Crisil has assigned its AAA/stable rating to the Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) due to its strong presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Glad U Came unveils the festive box - an amazing celebrity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pioneers in the Celebrity Gifting Service, 'Glad U Came' gets ready to unveil the Festive Box, just in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

McDonald's India (west and south) furthers the government's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor?

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of the Kingdom of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 03rd October 2019 in Maseru, Lesotho in partnership with H.E. Dr Maesaiah Thabane, The First Lady of the Kingdom

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan are in love with Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): TV Stars Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are currently in Switzerland, cannot seem to get enough of the beautiful alpine country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:15 IST

InstantPay granted Corporate Agency license by IRDA

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): InstantPay, India's largest Inclusive and Neo Banking platform, today announced that it has received the Corporate Agency license from Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:14 IST

The Melbourne Gin company launches a Signature Range of Gins in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru bar hoppers and discerning drinkers will now be able to enjoy a taste of Melbourne thanks to the Australian State Government of Victoria's support of local artisanal food, beer and spirit producers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:12 IST

SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs 218 crore to govt for FY19

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 218.48 crore to the government for 2018-19 in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines.

Read More
iocl