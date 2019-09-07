Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Asian Paints TVC 2
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Asian Paints TVC 2

New Asian Paints Royale Health Shield TVC stars Ranbir and Deepika

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asian Paints for decades has been a partner for creating your beautiful dream home with exquisite walls and a luxurious finish. But now along with beauty, the brand also wants to keep your walls safe and healthy, with its state-of-the-art interior paint - Royale Health Shield, the anti-bacterial paint.
This is why once again, as a part of the national campaign for 'Royale Health Shield;' Asian Paints has taken out its second TVC that encourages consumers to choose an anti-bacterial paint that cares for your health. Conceptualized by Contract India, the ad is directed by renowned director, Vivek Kakkad and stars the two brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield is a revolutionary paint that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure a safe and beautiful home. You can see this significantly well in the ad film that highlights the importance of beautifying and protecting your house.
The film starts where Ranbir is calling up Deepika and is upset for not being invited to her housewarming. With a straight face Deepika, sitting in her beautifully painted home teases him by comparing him to bacteria. Initially confused, Ranbir realizes the cheekiness and they both break into light laughter.
Meanwhile, we see Deepika's house being painted with Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield and as the paint flows down the walls we see the animation showing how the paint functions and the whole house ends up looking spectacular. The film continues with Ranbir visiting Deepika's house party and their friendly banter of calling each other bacteria signifies the ethos of the paint and the ad film.
The first TVC which was released for Royale Health Shield also featured the camaraderie between the Bollywood stars Ranbir and Deepika while bringing to the forefront the necessity of making your home safe and beautiful.
"Safety and hygiene have become a pressing matter today. People believe that the health of one's home reflects one's personal health and this is what makes Asian Paints "Royale Health Shield" a healthy choice for a concerned consumer. With Silver Ion Technology, as recommended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield not only ensures that walls are bacteria-free but offers the finest looking walls ever. Our second TVC with our brand ambassadors brings to light this very message but in a friendly and casual way", said Amit Syngle, COO, Asian Paints Limited.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:36 IST

'God' and 'Love' are life's two themes says Notion Press' next...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Life is woven by two threads, love and trust. While it is undoubtedly debatable which one of the two emotions stand atop the other, it is safer to accept that the two complement each other unapologetically. In the course of our journey, while a

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Log Kya Kahenge: An entertainment portal started by Himanshu...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Log Kya Kahenge (LKK) Media, started by Himanshu Singla with a vision to platform people ticked off with the society's norms and its expectations of how people should live, soon progressed into a plan envisioning the reach to be made the audience as

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Awards conferred in the memory of...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The third edition of 'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Puruskar' was held on September 5 in the fond memory of late Ashokji Singhal, the former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Singhal Foundation organized the event a

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:54 IST

Centre set to develop annual infrastructure pipeline to achieve...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Ministry of Finance on Saturday said that to achieve the GDP of 5 trillion US dollar economy by 2024-25, India needs to spend about Rs 100 lakh crore over these years on infrastructure and for this, an annual infrastructure pipeline would be developed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:15 IST

OPPO Reno2 Z debuts, with all-new ColorOS 6.1 that combines...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OPPO's latest Reno2 Z made its Indian debut. This latest iteration of OPPO's popular Reno series will redraw the boundaries of users' creativity, as it comes packed with photography-enhancing features, like a quad-camera setup and outstanding

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:14 IST

vivo embarks on an exploratory journey with its latest...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The ever so beautiful Ladakh, raw emotions of Pali in Rajasthan and the cultural epicenter of Varanasi - the timeless glory of these cities and unexplored emotions of their cultural diaspora will come alive in vivo's latest photography campai

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:00 IST

Jigsaw Academy launches India's First offensive Cyber-security Programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HackerU, one of the world's leading cyber security Training companies from Israel, to launch India's first 'Offensive'

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:00 IST

CFBP - Consumer Film Festival, 3rd edition: calling for entries...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): "The Customer is the most important visitor on our premises" quoted by M.K. Gandhi and practised by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), the prestigious organization, currently supported by Shekhar Bajaj - Chairman/Managing Director, Bajaj El

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:33 IST

12th Edition of ABSIF-2019 along with the 4th Edition of IGBL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai will host the 12th Edition of Asian Business and Social Investor Round table forum 2019 (ABSIF) along with the 4th Edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders (IGBL) 2018-19 and celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Busines

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Music Industry's Contribution to Indian Economy at Rs 8660 Cr:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex trade body representing the recorded music companies on a pan-India basis, along with Deloitte today jointly launched 'Economic impact of the recorded music industry in India' report at Dialogue: The Indian Mu

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:09 IST

Need funds to start your Business - here's why a Loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:04 IST

TOEFL® test experience gets better, afternoon testing sessions...

Princeton [USA] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings

Read More
iocl