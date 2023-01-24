New Delhi to host first-ever India Stack Developer Conference on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The first-ever India Stack Developer Conference, to be held in the national capital on Wednesday, will dwell on ways and means to ensure wider adoption of India's digital goods at the global level.

According to a release by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, the conference will be attended by over 100 digital leaders from the industry, government, start-ups and unicorns, and academia.

Delegates from G20 countries and G20 Secretariat have also been invited to the conference.



Briefing reporters about the event, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said it will provide a platform for Industries and the developer community to explore ways to develop a robust start-ups and innovation ecosystem within the country and also take India Stack products to other countries.

India Stack is a multi-layer cluster of digital solutions -- Aadhaar, UPI, Digi Locker, Co-Win, GeM, GSTN -- and has played a key role in India's digital transformation.

"Post Covid, India has emerged as a preeminent nation in the use of technology for development and governance at a population scale. Our focus is now on to broaden the dissemination of our digital goods within the country and widen their adoption outside," the minister was quoted as saying in the release.

The minister added that India Stack will be one of the focus areas at the upcoming World Government Summit 2023, which is to be held in Abu Dhabi next month. (ANI)

