Visitors enjoying the Sport India Exhibition 2018
New Delhi to host South East Asia's largest exhibition on sports

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:50 IST

New Delhi [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is time to celebrate sports, fitness, and wellness together. From the industry point of view, these are three different segments but socially speaking all three has common goal-collective welfare.
Over the years, these three segments are witnessing robust growth in India. Sports have taken a big leap. The Indian sports industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.
Sports good industry is the backbone of sports in India or elsewhere. Driven by a highly skilled and talented workforce, nearly a century old India sports goods industry has carved a niche in the global market as well.
The industry excels both in revenue and employment generation. It employs more than 5,00,000 people. The domestic industry exports nearly 60 per cent of its total output.
There is a huge demand for sporting goods, equipment and services both domestically and internationally. A big network of the distributors, dealers, suppliers, importers, end-users of sporting goods look for the latest's products and technology from India and other parts of the world.
Hence, a common platform needed to showcase new and innovative products from sports, fitness and wellness industry.
New Delhi gears up to celebrate sports as a game-changer and hosts South East Asia's biggest international sports event - Sports India 2019 - the eighth India International Sporting Goods Show International Exhibition on 23-25 September 2019.
The three-day international event, organized by Indian Exhibition Services, would witness participation of over 300 companies from all over the world and they will showcase over 40,000 sports goods, sportswear and accessories, fitness, gym, and rehabilitation equipment, sports flooring and technology, golf, adventure and amusement, motorsports, toys, sports wellness and beauty, raw materials and sports goods manufacturing machineries, sport medicine and allied products among others. Hence, every sports person and lover would have an opportunity to get whatever they want.
"We aim to promote the sports, fitness and wellness industry collectively. Sport India 2019 will bring together brands, experts and consumers to emphasize sports and fitness as a profitable industry. This event will offer a grand culmination of the top and varied sports, sports equipment, fitness and other related products and services intending to create awareness and excitement in sports, fitness and wellness arenas", said Swadesh Kumar, Project Head, Sports India Expo.
The Expo will offer an unparalleled networking event to tap into the sports, fitness and health markets all in one place. This event will create a background for the signing of deals, providing the event with an important marketing strategy for local and international companies.
"Because of collective welfare and development, we are making efforts to bring sports, fitness, and wellness together under one roof. All stakeholders - industry, academia, experts, professionals, policymakers, and consumers - would join and support Sports India Expo which is going to be number one sports trade expo in South East Asia region", added Swadesh Kumar.
Concurrent events during the three-day mega event include Fitness India 2019, Rehab India 2019, Sports India Principles and Coaches Meet, Sports India Awards 2019, Sports India Fashion Show and Sports India Dealers and Distributors Meet.
Rehab India is specially designed and curated for the empowerment of persons with disabilities focus on sports injury products and rehabilitation equipment.
A series of awards would be yet another attraction. The event will witness the presentation of Sports India awards to players and Sports Good Trade (SGT) awards to manufacturers.
Another prestigious award PEFI Awards 2019 would be presented to those who excelled in the field of physical education and sports. The PEFI awards would be presented to the Physical Education Teachers for their contribution to developing the sports in India in association with Physical Education Foundation of India.
It's also time for India to prepare for the Olympic 2020 in terms of both business and sporting activities. Hence, a brainstorm on India's emergence as a sporting superpower is not only timely but perfectly aligned with the Sports India Conference 2019.
The third edition of the Conference, with the theme: "India - The Emerging Sporting Super Power", would deliberate on making India a leader in world sports and talk about the country's vision, planning and target for the Olympic 2020.
A b2b business platform and largest international trade indicate India's strengths in the global sports arena. Intending to promote Indian sports goods industry at national and international levels, the action-packed event provides huge opportunities in brand building.
Direct interaction with industry suppliers, buyers, and distributors builds trust and creates further business avenues with new partnerships. It also provides an opportunity to find out the latest technologies, products and services. What could be a more opportune time to launch a new product!
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

