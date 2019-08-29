Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

New FDI norms for single-brand retail will place India in global value chain: Goyal

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the Cabinet decision to liberalise sourcing norms for single-brand retail.
"The big companies of single-brand retail have put up small factories in India. They are not able to get economies of scale. They cannot get contract manufacturing done from third parties. Their domestic sourcing too remains limited," he said.
India has integrated itself to the laws prevailing at an international level. The new norms will give India a certain place in the global value chain, he said.
"Going forward, this holistic and comprehensive approach will encourage exports, FDI will come in bigger numbers, and big manufacturing opportunities which is the need of the hour will come," said Goyal on Wednesday.
The new norms will give a boost to the Make in India initiative. "For that, this is an important decision," he said.
The Union Cabinet liberalised sourcing norms for single-brand retail and allowed 26 per cent FDI in the digital media. It also decided that single-brand retail trading entities can do retail online trade prior to the opening of brick-and-mortar stores.
Goyal had said the decisions have been taken to make the country an attractive destination for FDI. Referring to the decision to ease local sourcing norms for FDI in Single Brand Retail Trading (SBRT), he said that it had been announced in the Union Budget.
"This will lead to greater flexibility and ease of operations for SBRT entities besides creating a level-playing field for companies with higher exports in a base year," he had said.
The minister said that extant FDI Policy provides that 30 per cent of the value of goods has to be procured from India if SBRT entity has FDI more than 51 per cent. As regards local sourcing requirement, the same can be met as an average during the first five years and thereafter annually towards its India operations.
"It has been decided that all procurements made from India by the SBRT entity for that single brand shall be counted towards local sourcing, irrespective of whether the goods procured are sold in India or exported. The current cap of considering exports for five years only is proposed to be removed, to give an impetus to exports." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:38 IST

CG Power removes Gautam Thapar from chairman's post after irregularities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The board of directors at crisis-ridden CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Thursday resolved to remove Gautam Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:29 IST

Govardhan Heights pioneers in real estate: Affordable housing...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The real estate sector has, in the past couple of years, taking a beat due to numerous reasons. Even those who wish to buy a home are afraid to take a step in the direction of a bleeding sector with little or no transparency. What makes Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Wockhardt to IND BB+ with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt's short-term bank facilities and commercial paper to IND A4 plus from IND A3 and for long-term loan facilities rating to IND BB plus/negative from IND BBB minus/

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:28 IST

Bearish trends continue on D-Street, private banks take a hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during morning trade on Thursday as foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers due to global risk of recession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:37 IST

Cabinet approves 100 pc FDI in coal mining, 26 pc in digital...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In major decisions to liberalise Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) norms to boost investment, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100 per cent FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing through automatic route.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:02 IST

Embassy Group brings yet another Global Asset Class to India...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, forays into the co-living asset class under EPDPL Co-Living Private Limited to cater to the growing migrant millennial workforce, which will revolutionise their lifestyle and standar

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:20 IST

Secure your smart phone from Damage with Mobile Screen Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mobile screen damage is one of the most common issues faced by smartphone users all over the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Robot manufacturer 'Avishkaar' wins NASSCOM Design4India Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tweak, a revolutionary new robotics kit, designed by Avishkaar has won NASSCOM Design4India Award in the category - Digital Ergonomic Product at the recently concluded Design Summit held in Bengaluru on 22-23 August.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

NIIT earns 37 Brandon Hall Awards jointly with customers

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 37 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

Decisions made by ACTICO's AI are fully explainable

Singapore /New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of latest version of its Intelligent Automation Platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Toyota, Suzuki form capital alliance as auto industry faces disruption

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 28 (ANI): Japanese automakers Toyota and Suzuki announced on Wednesday that they reached an agreement on a capital alliance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:20 IST

IIFL Wealth Group to acquire L&T Finance Holdings' wealth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IIFL Wealth Group said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Capital Markets (LTCM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), which provides wealth management services for indivi

Read More
iocl