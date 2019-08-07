New Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 goes on sale in India, August 7, 2019, on Amazon.in

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announces that its newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime 201 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting 7th August 7at 12 Noon for prime customers under Freedom sale on the website. For regular customers, the product would be available on Amazon starting from 8th Aug 12 AM.

The new device, which comes with exciting pre-book offers for offline customers, will also be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from 12th August. Customers pre-booking the device will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4598 absolutely free.

Priced at Rs 15,990, the 4 GB RAM plus 128 GB ROM variant of the device will be available in two mesmerizing colours - sapphire blue and emerald green.

Customers will also enjoy a host of other exciting offers, including six months no-cost EMI and an instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. Additional exchange offer of up to Rs 1500 and an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank credit cards are poised to make the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 a great buy.

Huawei has also introduced special offers through its partnership with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on getting a recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 will get Rs 2200 cashback and 125 GB additional 4G data. These cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent, recharges of Rs 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon availing recharges of Rs 198/Rs 299, 5 GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user's MyJio account.

One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

