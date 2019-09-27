New IT training facilities introduced in Moscow schools

Moscow [Russian Federation] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): New IT training facilities with modern equipment will be opened in 35 schools in Moscow. The curriculum has been developed by major IT companies and includes in-demand subjects such as robotics, electronics, big data, communication technologies, programming, modeling, prototyping, and IT security.

Eduard Lysenko, Minister of the Government of Moscow and Head of the city's Department of Information Technologies, gave an open lesson for students of Lyceum No 1502, who became the first participants in the new educational project "IT Classes in Moscow Schools".

Addressing the children, Lysenko spoke about Moscow's achievements and potential in the sphere of digital technologies, about sought-after professions in the IT-sphere, and about Moscow's future development as a smart city.

"These new IT classes are about creating a new educational environment for children who are planning a future in information technologies. Moscow is a city where innovation and technology are being applied in practice in every sphere of life. The opportunity to master specialised skills and competencies while still at school is a great gesture towards future IT specialists. We hope this serious learning platform, created by experts from major Russian IT companies together with leading Russian universities and institutes will help school pupils to make a conscious choice of their future profession, to become better at what they do and to join us in making Moscow a 'smart' city", said Lysenko.

To enroll in the IT classes the students passed complicated entrance examinations in mathematics, physics, informatics and programming languages. With three applicants for each place, a total of 1,036 students have been selected to start the new academic year in the IT classes.

The curriculum was drawn up with the project partners - over 160 of the biggest IT companies and leading universities and institutes in Russia, including the N E Bauman Technical University, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the Moscow Polytechnical University, the National Research Institute 'Higher School of Economics', and the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics.

The project is also supported by IT companies Yandex, 1C, 'Avers' Information Technology Centre, InfoTeKS, New Cloud Technologies, ASKON, Security Code, Algoritmika, Didactic Systems, and others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

