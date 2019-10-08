OEMs plan to launch over 100 new models in the next two years
OEMs plan to launch over 100 new models in the next two years

New passenger vehicle launches to provide limited respite to OEMs: Ind-Ra

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Against the backdrop of declining volumes of passenger vehicles, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said that new model launches will provide only limited and short-term respite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
In the utility vehicles (UVs) segment, increased vehicle launches along with the entry of new players will intensify competition, leading to a gradual change in the market share of incumbent OEMs over the medium-to-long term.
From the beginning of 2019, OEMs have launched about 25 new models under different categories such as utility vehicles (UV), sedan and hatchback with an average of two models launched each month. The Ind-Ra's study shows that sales of these new vehicles were strong in the initial two-to-three months post the launch, but declined in the subsequent months.
For example, the volumes of Tata Harrier launched in March 2019 have declined on an average by 24 per cent on a month-on-month basis. A similar trend was observed in the case of Honda Civic, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Hyundai Venue.
The initial pick-up in volumes could be the result of launch offers or customers' penchant to migrate to the latest optimal choice in the market. The subsequent fall in sales suggests that the demand arises from a small segment of the consumer base.
But it loses momentum with time, reaffirming the agency's view that the sector is yet to witness a broad-based revival. Unless the sector recovers, upcoming launches will be only marginally beneficial for OEMs and not result in any meaningful improvement in the overall sales volumes, according to Ind-Ra.
The multiple vehicle launches by OEMs can be partly attributed to the considerable investments made by the companies in previous two-to-three years in the designing and commercial development of these cars.
The agency believes that amid a slowdown in sales volumes, the new launches can enable OEMs to remain competitive and also monetise their investments to some extent.
Since the beginning of 2019, the UV segment has displayed greater resilience to de-growth compared to passenger cars, signalling growing customer preference for the former. Out of the 25 new launches in 2019, 61 per cent were UVs and 14 per cent were crossovers.
According to industry sources, over the remaining portion of 2019 till 2021, OEMs plan to launch over 100 new models, more than half of which will be UVs.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST

Coal India likely to miss FY20 production guidance by 55 to 75...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): ICRA Ratings has estimated Coal India Ltd's (CIL's) production to fall short of its current fiscal's full-year target of 660 million tonnes by about 55 million to 75 million tonnes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:15 IST

CARE reaffirms AA and A1 plus ratings to commercial papers of...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): CARE Ratings has reaffirmed AA and A1 plus status with a positive outlook to long-term and short-term bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL), India's largest city gas distribution player with customer base in residential, commercial and industrial segment

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:18 IST

Auto component major Minda to acquire Germany's Delvis for €21 million

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Leading auto component manufacturer Minda Industries is acquiring 100 per cent equity capital of Germany-based Delvis Group for 21 million euros (about Rs 163 crore) to expand its product portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Stock market closed on account of Dussehra holiday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India were shut for trading on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:07 IST

ArtIllume makes its presence felt at the Dell Designathon Event

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of the Dell Designathon with the theme 'Smarter by Design' was conducted last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Tajinder Singh Tiwana appointed as the President of Bharatiya...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The world is full of aspiring political leaders but sadly, very few live up to the leadership ideals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Diamond Trade cautious ahead of Holiday Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond market sentiment was weak in September after the Hong Kong show demonstrated a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

GDSC-2019 - India's First Successful Global Direct Sales Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU had organised a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Indian Companies most Bullish in Asia regarding new tech

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian companies are more confident in their ability to successfully adopt new technology than their counterparts in HK/China, Japan, Singapore and Australia, according to a pulse survey of 600 C-suite executives across the Asia Pacific region, including 100 ex

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Ritesh Agarwal to invest $700 million in Oyo's new $1.5 billion...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes, India's largest budget lodging startup which is backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday it plans to raise about 1.5 billion dollars (about Rs 11,666 crore) as part of a new financing round as the startup looks t

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:37 IST

After Diana Chan, CRED Hosts Sarah Todd India Masterclass Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Sarah Todd became a household name in India after the young chef, during her stint in Season 6 of MasterChef Australia, prepared the Indian favourite aloo gobhi for one of her tasks. She is all set to embark on a 4-city tour in October presented b

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Infosys to deliver digital transformation services for Volvo cars

Gothenburg (Sweden), Oct 7 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Monday it has been selected as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars' digital transformation services for its enterprise digital commercial operations applications and products.

Read More
iocl