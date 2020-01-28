New Year Fireworks Sarovar Hotels launches 2020 with Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya

Bodhgaya (Bihar) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya is the only thematically designed hotel in the heart of holy Bodhgaya.

Located on the bank of the river Falgu, the architectural style of the entire hotel draws inspiration from the historical presence of Buddhist structures in the area - the Mahabodhi Temple, the Buddhist monasteries and the Stupas.

* Sarovar's first Hotel in Bihar.

* This is a Marasa Sarovar Premiere five-star hotel and is Bodhgaya's first and only thematic design hotel, inspired by the five wisdoms of the Buddha - Abhaya, Dharmachakra, Varada, Dhyana and Bhumisparsha.

* This will be Sarovar's 86th hotel, which is in line with our journey of operating 100 hotels by 2020.

* Sarovar Hotels has 6500 keys under its management.

The five wisdoms of the Buddha - Abhaya - fearlessness, Dharmachakra - the wisdom of dharma, Varada - giving and sharing, Dhyana - unity with oneself and Bhumisparsha - oneness with the earth, are expressed in the public spaces. These wisdoms guide the spiritual journey from self to divinity and are expressed through symbolism and material in each space.

The thematic architectural style of the hotel follows the unique framework of "The Vajradhatu Mandala"- a symbolic representation of a palace, which houses five Dhyani Buddhas.

The hotel has five residential blocks overlooking five spectacular water bodies, symbolizing serenity and tranquillity. Each block is named after a different colour and has eight rooms at the ground floor and eight at the upper level. Each room is furnished with a plush divan and soft bolsters offering unsurpassed comfort.

The lobby and reception area represents Abhaya (fearlessness). The cream palette of the reception walls, beige stone flooring, green colour furnishing and the abstract rain mural on the walls all evoke the Buddhist wisdom and emotion of fearlessness.

The lounge symbolizes Dharmachakra (Dharma) and exemplifies its essence through the use of chakra, the colour white and the season of Autumn in the furnishings.

The Cafe, Varada (Giving and Sharing), is a beautiful long space that connects to the outdoors on three sides offering scenic views through the large picture windows from floor to ceiling.

Inside the cafe's picturesque ambience one can enjoy a multitude of delicacies featuring popular dishes from across the world accompanied with revitalising beverages.

The banquet and conferencing area symbolizing Dhyana (Unity with Oneself) is spread over 2100 sq ft and opens onto the veranda. It looks into a large area with ficus trees and white flowering bougainvillea creepers making it a beautiful place to hold outdoor gatherings and celebrations for all occasions.

Bhumisparsha (oneness with the earth) is the pool, spa and gym area and is landscaped with frangipani trees bearing white flowers and ferns which complement the colours of blue, white and green in turn echoing the emotions and essence of serenity and tranquillity. Architecture and interior are designed by award-winning SJK Architects led by Shimul Javeri Kadri.

The hotel is 15 km from the airport, 11 km from Gaya railway station and 2.7 km from the Mahabodhi temple.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

