NexGen Energia continues rapid growth by expanding its footprint

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nexgen Energia ltd. a leading clean fuel energy company continues to expand its footprint and market leadership in the manufacturing and distribution of alternate future green fuels through franchisee development model and helping entrepreneurs to be a part of one of the most lucrative and evergreen fuel businesses along with environment protection and making society clean.

With the Innovative business model and buyback guarantee for products produced by its Franchise partner Nexgen Energia continued its rapid market expansion supported by a dedicated entrepreneur -first oriented team to ease of business.

"With the huge policy support and subsidy provided by Central/State governments, our innovative business model of buyback guaranty, training, Vendor support, is assisting us in expanding our business nationally. Our solutions offering, CNG (CBG) and green diesel production, CBG/Green Diesel Retail Outlets along with electric charging stations we are in process of creating a wave of an energy revolution and build ourselves as a leading national provider of comprehensive clean fuel energy solutions," said Dinesh Mahajan, Sr VP at NexGen Energia ltd.

Currently working with many franchisee partners across the country, NexGen Energia continued to add hundreds of new entrepreneurs across India. Likewise NexGen Energia existing franchisee partners base also expanded deployments with new functionality as well as National rollouts to business units and customer service, demonstrating the trust and commitment to growing with NexGen Energia's business models.

Huge demand of fuel with low risk highly profitable business has resulted in the rapid expansion of NexGen Energia. The company continues to provide technological and policy support to meet the growing demands of its franchisee partners base and the market while strengthening its solid marketing and branding foundation. NexGen Energia will continue to scale with the business through its commitment to provide world-class, innovative Risk-free Intelligent business opportunity to maximise profitability to its partners.



"I wanted to join the CBG and Green Diesel business in view of the Indian government's incentives and support for alternative energy. I contacted Nexgen Energia for this, which is producing and distributing alternative energy on the basis of bio-fuel policy of the Government of India. We decided to set up the CBG station for Nexgen Energia. Nexgen Energia helped us with all kinds of basic support and now we will soon provide CBG to people in and around Nashik through our CBG filling station. I have already received more than six NOC's from various government departments to start my CBG filling station," said Mukesh from Krishna Filling Station, Jind Haryana a franchisee partner of NexGen Energia in Jind.

"Fuel business is one of the evergreen business in India as the demand for fuel is always high in all place of the country, I am thankful to NexGen Energia and its management to providing us the opportunity to become the part of this profitable business, As there are huge margin and demand of green fuel we are confident to generate a good profit along with making our environment clean for our next generation. I did my own research and also visited company production plants to see how gas is made which further boosted my conviction in this business," said Amit Kansal, a Franchisee partner and proprietor of Venkateshwara Fillings, elaborating about the business opportunity.

"The fuel business is the best business in India. The company has started promoting our filling station in our area from the very beginning through various marketing modes like hoardings, banners etc and will be launching us as we start commercial operations. By joining Nexgen Energia, we are not only becoming part of a profitable business but are also contributing to the creation of Swachh Bharat," said Vinod Kumar Singh, the franchise partner of Nexgen Energia from Roorkee.

"I am happy to be part of this business and the company is supporting us as promised. With the ultramodern technologies of global standard and vast experience in waste to energy sector, Nexgen Energia Ltd wants to give a notable input in the growing demand for fuel and alternative energy resource of India. Apart from CNG (CBG) production Nexgen Energia Ltd is also running CBG Retail Outlets, Green Diesel Production unit, Green Diesel Retail Outlets, Bio Coal, EV Charging stations in India. Apart from Uttar Pradesh Nexgen Energia Ltd also exploring opportunities in other parts for the country," said Abid Shekh, Nasib Filling Station from Nasik.

"NexGen Energia has its own CBG production plants and the company is rapidly moving forward in the construction of new plants in new cities. The company helps in providing all kinds of assistance in procuring government approvals through consultants to new dealers franchise and provides all kinds of support to them. We are sure that we will be able to do a profitable business through this," said Deshant, who is building NexGen Energia's CBG and Green Diesel station through Balaji Fillings in Ambala.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

