Next B-town Project 'Dharmasya', produced by Vidhi Acharya gears up for its release

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): The director-producer and the proprietor of V2S Production, Vidhi Acharya is all set to announce her upcoming Bollywood project 'Dharmasya' which is scheduled to be released next year, 2022.

'Dharmasya' will be the biggest theatrical release by Vidhi-led V2S Production since the beginning of the entire COVID-19 crisis. Vidhi, who is the designated partner of V2S Production and the wife of Ganesh Acharya, is a popular name in the Bollywood industry as she has served the role of a director and producer of a hit film like Hey Bro (2015), a comedy starring Ganesh Acharya and Prem Chopra.

When asked about the release of the film, Vidhi said, "The coronavirus pandemic has hugely impacted the Indian film industry in its entirety. Several film productions have been shelved since the emergence of the virus back in March last year and there has been a steep decline in the number of theatres due to the absence of film releases. While other production houses are releasing their projects on OTT platforms, V2S Production has always been the advocate of big-screen releases. As the Covid situation is settling down, we are getting back to the theatres with our upcoming projects which include 'Dharmasya.'"



"Right now, I cannot reveal anything about the film more than you already know. You have waited long. Just wait a bit longer. All I can say is that something big is coming up," she added.

The latest film is a directorial venture of choreographer and director Ganesh Acharya and One Entertainment . 'Dharamsya' is set on the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and, virtually, an exciting amalgamation of popular genres like crime/ thriller and drama. The film will be an emotional ride and full of adrenaline rushes, according to the makers of the film.

Vidhi has also made it clear that the production house also has five other films in its pipeline and more details are coming about the future projects. Moreover, Vidhi along with V2S Production is hoping to give Bollywood the much-needed bounce back after a prolonged halt in theatrical releases.

