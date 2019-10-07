NFL has five gas-based ammonia-urea plants -- two each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh besides one in Haryana
NFL records 27 lakh tonnes of sales in Apr to Sep kharif season

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) has clocked fertiliser sales of 27 lakh tonnes during the kharif season (April to September), marking 25 per cent growth in the year-ago period.
Urea sale increased by 20 per cent and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) sale jumped by a whopping 80 per cent during the period, NFL said in a statement.
The company imported around 5.73 lakh tonnes of DAP, muriate of potash (MoP), nitrogen, phosphorus and potash (NPP), ammonium phosphate sulphate (APS) and water-soluble fertiliser for the farmers.
"The company pushed big volumes of all types of fertilisers in this kharif season," said NFL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Mishra.
NFL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of neem coated urea, three strains of bio-fertilisers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products like ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium nitrate.
It has five gas-based ammonia urea plants: one each at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, one at Panipat in Haryana besides two at Vijaipur in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.
Apart from manufacturing business, the company imports various agro-inputs like non-urea fertilisers, certified seeds, agrochemicals, bentonite sulphur and city compost.
In 2018-19, the government-owned enterprise reported an operating revenue of Rs 12,245 crore on a standalone basis and net profit of Rs 298 crore after provisioning for depreciation at Rs 101 crore.
iocl