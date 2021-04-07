NICMAR: National Institute of Construction Management and Research

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/Mediawire): National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), has been constituted as a not-for-profit organisation with the prime aim of engaging in activities for the promotion of training, research, professionalism and skill development at all levels of the Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project (CRIP) Management.

NICMAR's objectives also include undertaking special projects, collaboration with other organisations, and dissemination of knowledge through seminars/conferences, publishing literature related to the research and advancements in the CRIP sectors, and undertaking consultancy. Under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, NICMAR was registered as a Public Trust in 1982. The NICMAR Society was constituted in 1984, and registered under the Societies' Registration Act, 1860.

NICMAR received the UNDP grant which enabled the Institute to involve eminent academicians from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA; University of Michigan, USA; University of Loughborough, UK; International Labour Organisation, Geneva; Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and other reputed indian institutes, and eminent practitioners from India in the development of the first full-fledged curriculum for a two-year Post Graduate Programme in Advanced Construction Management in the late eighties.

The Institute today has four fully functional campuses with state-of-the-art infrastructure at Hyderabad (Shamirpet), Goa (Farmagudi) and Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh) along with the main campus at Pune (Balewadi).

NICMAR, in its chosen fields of Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Projects (CRIP) has achieved important landmarks which include: Enviable record of excellent campus placements for students every year, for over decades with all who's who of CRIP recruiters on board, both in India and overseas; Pioneer status of all new, unique PG programmes in CRIP areas; Large faculty strength in CRIP related PG level studies; Large alumni strength across the world of CRIP; Large student enrollment every year across all its programmes; Comprehensive collection of state-of-the-art software in CRIP areas; Large bank of own publications and case materials in CRIP areas; and Extensive Executive Development Programmes (EDPs) for a large number of CRIP professionals.

The Institute has been honoured with "Outstanding Institute in Engineering Management" Award at the 17th World Education Summit (Higher Education), November 2020, "Outstanding Engineering Management Institution for Promoting Industry Academia Interface" and "Outstanding Engineering Management Institution in Research and Innovation" at the World Education Summit, organised by Collegiate & Higher Technical Education Department, Government of Telangana, February 2020, Hyderabad.



NICMAR has also received "India's Most Trusted Education Award" in the construction education and training category, from International Brand Consulting (IBC) Corporation, USA, August 2019 and "Education Leadership Award" at the ABP News Media Sponsored World Sustainability Foundation Awards, July 2019. NICMAR has been conferred with "Award For Educational Excellence" at the Indo-Global Education Summit, Hyderabad, November 2015 and has also received "Education Leadership Award" in the category of 'Prestigious National Education Leadership Awards' sponsored by Lokmat media group at the World Education Congress, July 2015.

About Dr Mangesh G Korgaonker, Director General, NICMAR

Dr Mangesh G Korgaonker, Director General, NICMAR, is an eminent academic with several years of prior academic experience at National Institutes like IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Bombay, and other reputed Institutes in India and abroad. He has carried out assignments for international agencies such as World Bank, UNEP, UNESCO, STEPAN, Commonwealth Secretariat, UK; Colombo Plan Secretariat, Colombo; Beijing Municipal Bureau, Beijing; and Hoseo University, Korea.

Dr Korgaonker has been conferred with "Asia Pacific Educationist Award" and a "Certificate of Excellence in Education" by the International Institute of Education & Management, New Delhi. He has been honoured with "Bharat Vidya Gaurav Gold Medal Award" by the International Business Council, New Delhi. Also, he has been recognised as "Covid Warrior" for his invaluable contribution to society during the Covid-19 Pandemic, by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

He has also received the "International Royal Personality Award" from the Global Achievers Foundation at Silom, Bangkok. Dr Korgaonker has also been honoured with "Gold Star Asia International Award" from the Iconic Achievers Council in association with National and International Compendium at the 21st International Summit held at Saigon (Vietnam). For his significant contribution in the field of education, Dr Korgaonker has been conferred with "Lifetime Education Achievement Award", by National and International Compendium, New Delhi.

He has received "Best Educationist Award" and "Certificate of Educational Excellence" from International Institute of Education and Management, New Delhi. He was a recipient of the "Visionary Leader Award" during the Asia Education Excellence Awards Ceremony held at Singapore. Dr. Korgaonker has over 47 years of rich experience, and he brings along with him a wealth of expertise, experience, and abilities in his current position as the Director General of NICMAR.

