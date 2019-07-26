Nifty ends below 11,285, Yes Bank gains 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday, breaking the six consecutive day fall despite weak global cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 52 points higher at 37,883 while the Nifty 50 was gained 32 points to wind up the week at 11,284.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except for IT were in the positive territory. While Nifty auto gained over 2 per cent, private bank was up by 1.24 per cent, PSU bank by 1.13 per cent and pharma by 1.04 per cent.

Among stocks, Yes Bank jumped over 9 per cent as the private lender invoked pledge on shares of Cox & Kings and Ezeego One Travel & Tours Ltd.

The Bajaj pairs also showed handsome gains. While Bajaj Finance edged up 7.4 per cent, Bajaj Finserv gained 7.3 per cent.

Auto stocks like Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors were also in the green with gains ranging between 2.7 to 3.3 per cent.

However, Vedanta lost by nearly 4.3 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation by 3.3 per cent. Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tech Mahindra too showed loses.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks retreated after their US counterparts fell from record highs amid mixed corporate earning results. Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.45 per cent lower while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.40 per cent at close. China's Shanghai Composite, however, ended 0.24 per cent higher.

Uncertainties over whether Washington and Beijing will be able to settle gaping differences over trade kept many investors on guard. Negotiators from the two sides will meet in Shanghai next week. (ANI)