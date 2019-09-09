Yes Bank gained by 4.3 pc to close at Rs 63 per share on Monday.
Yes Bank gained by 4.3 pc to close at Rs 63 per share on Monday.

Nifty settles above 11,000 mark, banking stocks gain

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 : Equity benchmark indices traded in the green on Monday amid positive gains in global markets and an uptick in banking and financial stocks.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 164 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 37,145 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 57 points to 11,003. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the green except for Nifty IT, which slipped by 0.7 per cent.
Nifty PSU bank gained 1.6 per cent, private bank by 0.9 per cent, auto by 0.8 per cent and financial service by 0.8 per cent.
Among stocks, Yes Bank gained by 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 63 per share while Kotak Mahindra Bank was up by 2 per cent. State Bank of India closed 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 277.90 per share. Bajaj Finserve and Bajaj Finance closed 1.7 and 1.6 per cent higher respectively.
Deewan Housing Finance Ltd rallied 5.2 per cent after DSP Mutual Fund said it has paid the entire pending amount. The mutual fund had exposure of Rs 150 crore to DHFL commercial papers.
Agro-chemical major UPL gained by 3.8 per cent while auto major Maruti was up by 2.7 per cent, Larsen & Toubro by 2.4 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 2.2 per cent and Titan by 1.7 per cent.
However, IT stocks were down with HCL Tech sliding by 1.4 per cent, Infosys by 1.2 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.6 per cent.
The other prominent losers were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks moved up amid a cautious mood as investors hoped for stimulus to support growth in the world's major economies.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.8 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose by 0.5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.5 per cent.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:31 IST

IL&FS Engineering announces revival of contract with Gujarat...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IECCL) said on Monday it has received approval from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for revival of the contract in respect of construction of viaduct corridor from interface point with Gyaspur depot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates headquartered at Manila in the Philippines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:21 IST

Avantika University, India's first design-centred university...

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University is one of the pioneer universities of India. Situated in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Avantika is the first and only design-centric university of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:09 IST

Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days at five manufacturing plants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Monday that five of its plants will observe non-working days during September due to continuing weak demand for its products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:59 IST

ORRA launches ASTRA diamond necklaces, priced at Rs 99,999 only

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ORRA introduces the ASTRA diamond necklace collection at Rs 99,999/- only - an attractive price point affordable to every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:49 IST

Breaking the concrete ceiling with Gera's Misty Waters - The...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd., pioneers of real estate and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, today commenced the handing over process of Gera's Misty Waters, Keshav Nagar, Pun

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:47 IST

Automobile sales plunge over 31 pc in August, slide continues...

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales skidded for the 10th consecutive month, falling from 287,198 units in August last year to 196,524 units last month and registering a 31.57 per cent decline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Himanshu Khanna joins Resulticks as Director of Sales, India (West)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks has announced the appointment of Himanshu Khanna as its Director of Sales, India (West).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:06 IST

Equity indices erase morning losses, private banks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices reversed early morning losses and drifted into the green zone around noon on Monday amid positive Asian cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:34 IST

L&T Construction bags major contract to build residential...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious residential project from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to construct 23,432 dwelling units with on-site infrastructure works at var

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:32 IST

L&T Technology Services wins new electrification project from...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has been selected as a strategic partner by a European automotive manufacturer for its electric Powertrain (e-Powertrain) practice. LTTS

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:24 IST

Here's why NRIs should consider investing in the Bajaj Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who wish to have a savings account or a fixed deposit account in India cannot open standard savings account like Indian residents. If you opened a savings account before moving abroad, you need to convert it in

Read More
iocl