Sun Pharma closed 3.4 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 229 per share
Sun Pharma closed 3.4 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 229 per share

Nifty settles above 12,000 mark, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank top gainers

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Thursday with the Nifty index closing above 12,000 mark for the first time since June 3.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 184 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,654 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 50 points to 12,016. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty auto and PSU bank.
Nifty metal was up by 1.09 per cent, pharma by 0.64 per cent and FMCG by 0.54 per cent.
Among stocks, Sun Pharma closed 3.4 per cent higher at Rs 229 per share after the company reported Q2 net profit of Rs 1,064 crore on strong fundamentals.
IndusInd Bank also showed a handsome gain of 2.7 per cent while metal majors Hindalco, JSW Steel and Vedanta were up by 2.2 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.
Index heavyweight Reliance was up by 1.8 per cent at Rs 1,461 per share. ITC, Asian Paints and HDFC too were in the green.
However, UPL tumbled by 7.8 per cent after the company said its second-quarter (July to September) consolidated net profit fell sharply by 67 per cent to Rs 89 crore due to one-time exceptional loss.
Yes Bank fell by 3.5 per cent after Moody's Investor Service placed its foreign currency issuer rating under review for downgrade. The other prominent losers were GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Cipla.
Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to cling near multi-month peaks as US-China trade deal left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress.
Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.11 per cent, South Korean Kospi by 0.01 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.57 per cent.
Some reports said a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:52 IST

Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:48 IST

Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit up 12.6 pc at Rs 1,064 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the second fiscal quarter at Rs 1,064 crore with resulting net profit margin at 13.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:31 IST

SimilarWeb, Altudo help Indian brands leverage digital insights...

Tel Aviv [Israel]/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): SimilarWeb, the world's leading market Intelligence Company, with their partner Altudo, customer experience and martech company, have helped brands create personalized digital experiences and strategies that drive revenue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:29 IST

3EA, knowledge based consulting group, enters NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A home grown management consulting group 3EA has significant presence in India and Singapore by 7 Knowledge Centres.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST

HPCL's Q2 profit drops by 4 pc to Rs 1,053 crore as refining...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,052 crore for the quarter ended September 30, down by 4 per cent compared to the same period of last fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:38 IST

September air freight volumes globally remain weak: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 7 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for global air freight markets on Thursday showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres decreased by 4.5 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:51 IST

Moody's places Yes Bank's ratings under review for downgrade

Singapore, Nov 7 (ANI): A week after Yes Bank reported loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY20), Moody's Investors Service has placed the private sector lender's foreign currency issuer rating of Ba3 under review for downgrade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST

Qatar Airways may pick up stake in Air India: CEO Al Baker

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Qatar Airways is keen to spread its wings in India which ranks as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Planning a destination wedding - finance it with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Weddings are lavish, extravagant celebrations in India, and according to a research by The Economic Times, the average Indian couple spends anything between Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh to make the big day memorable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Home decor enthusiasts and interior decorators regret not having...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Most Decor Enthusiasts and users, at some point of time, have struggled to hunt for the Finest Home Decor Content and Resources, as they go about creating that home of their dreams.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:49 IST

IndiGo, Qatar Airways sign codeshare pact to bolster...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Low-cost airline IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, enabling the latter to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:09 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 profit dips 32 pc to Rs 702 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance's consolidated net profit dipped by 32 per cent to Rs 702 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 1,035 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Read More
iocl