Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 pc lower circuit for the second day to hit a 52-week low
Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 pc lower circuit for the second day to hit a 52-week low

Nifty sinks below 11,100 mark, Coffee Day plunges by another 20 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower again during early hours on Wednesday with weak cues from global markets as investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates later today.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 120 points at 37,277 while the Nifty 50 slipped 44 points to 11,042. At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty IT and realty dropping by 1.2 per cent while PSU banks gained over 1 per cent.
Among stocks, Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 per cent lower circuit for the second day to hit a 52-week low and traded at Rs 123.25 per share after Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's body was found near the Netravathi river in Mangaluru.
IT majors too suffered from Tech Mahindra dropping by 3.6 per cent, HCL Tech by 1.1 per cent and Infosys by 1.08 per cent. Axis Bank edged lower by 3.1 per cent, Britannia by 2 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 1.3 per cent and Titan by 1.1 per cent.
However, Yes Bank gained over 4 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 3.7 per cent. Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance and JSW Steel showed gains of 2 to 2.5 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Asian indices were weak led by the Japanese Nikkei as profit booking was witnessed after US President Donald Trump lashed out at China before talks began on trade tariffs in Shanghai.
Hong Kong shares slid as investors mulled pessimistic signs amid a mixed set of corporate earnings ahead of the US Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate cut. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:32 IST

Rajiv Kumar appointed Finance Secretary

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajiv Kumar, Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, was on Tuesday named the new Finance Secretary to take the place of Subhash Chandra Garg, who was shunted to the Power Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:15 IST

Ruhan Rajput honoured with 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award,...

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ruhan Rajput, a renowned entrepreneur, co-founder and Director of Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd was awarded with the prestigious Entrepreneur Award 2019 at JW Marriot Hotel, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:12 IST

Air India Express reports net profit of Rs 169 crore in FY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India, on Tuesday said it earned a net profit of Rs 169 crore in 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

Bajaj Finance offering online Fixed Deposit facilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering online investment options to existing customers, who can now invest through a paperless process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:03 IST

The Gateway Resort brand rollover as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taj Hotels' parent company, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has been on a reinvention spree this year with the launch of a new hotel brand, SeleQtions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:57 IST

Alniche launches novel product in collaboration with DPSRU

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alniche Life Sciences has launched a Novel product (Complipro/Ezepro) in Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, Govt of N.C.T.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:54 IST

Axis Bank reports 95 pc rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 1,370 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,370 crore, up 95.4 per cent from Rs 701.1 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:49 IST

Tata Starbucks launches 'Meet Me at Starbucks' campaign to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata Starbucks Private Limited announced the launch of the 'Meet Me at Starbucks' campaign to celebrate its 150th store milestone in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Castrol India posts 11 pc growth in profit for Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturer Castrol India has reported that its profit after tax grew by 11 per cent to Rs 183 crore in April to June (Q2 CY19) and up by 6 per cent to Rs 368 crore in H1 CY19 compared to the same period of previous cale

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:31 IST

Health matters more than wealth in India, says BankBazaar...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BankBazaar, India's leading online financial services marketplace, launched the second edition of the award-winning BankBazaar Aspiration Index.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:30 IST

Jiny, start-up behind Jio Saarthi, launches world's first...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are two different internet user segments in India - the english speaking India (10per cent of the population), and the vernacular Bharat (90per cent of the population).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:29 IST

BookMyForex offers big savings on wire transfers, international...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BookMyForex.com, India's largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances announces the launch of 'BookMyForex Student Festival' with an aim to provide the best deals and offers to students going abroad.

Read More
iocl